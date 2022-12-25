Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Tauros (Combat Breed) PvP Build

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can encounter three breeds of Tauros native to the Paldea region. In addition to the Fighting-type Combat Breed, there is also a Fighting/Fire-type Blaze Breed and a Fighting/Water-type form known as the Aqua Breed.

All three variants have decent if unspectacular applications in competitive PVP. However, if a trainer is willing to spend time EV training their Tauros and outfitting it with the right nature, ability, moves, and more, it can still perform well in some situations. It's also important to note that depending on the Tauros breed a player is using, they'll want to tweak things accordingly.

For the time being, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the standard Combat Breed Tauros, as it tends to be more common in the wild compared to its counterparts.

Outfitting Combat Breed Tauros for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Combat Breed Tauros as it's seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex (Image via Game Freak)

While Combat Breed Tauros can be built in many different ways in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the top build for results will see trainers emphasizing its attack and speed stats. Paldean Tauros has decent durability thanks to its base defense stats, so focusing on its speed and physical damage potential allows players to put the hurt on opponents first and foremost, while still being able to take some punishment if needed.

Combat Breed PvP Tauros Build

Nature - Jolly

- Jolly Ability - Intimidate

- Intimidate EV Point Distribution - 252 Speed, 252 Attack, 4 HP

- 252 Speed, 252 Attack, 4 HP Moveset - Drill Run, Wild Charge, Rock Slide, Close Combat

- Drill Run, Wild Charge, Rock Slide, Close Combat Held Item - Choice Band

- Choice Band Tera Type - Fighting

With enhanced attack and speed stats in this build, Tauros should be able to utilize its varied moveset with high effectiveness thanks to the EV training benefitting its physical attacks. Each move in this build's moveset is a physical attack, and each attack will be enhanced, not only thanks to Tauros' improved attack stat, but also through using the Choice Band as a held item.

This will limit which attacks Tauros can use each time it appears in the arena, but they'll deal much more damage. Its Jolly nature will also improve its speed by 10%, making its ability to strike first even more likely against many Pokemon.

When it comes time for Pokemon trainers to nuke an opponent and take them out of a fight quickly, Tauros can Terastallize into a Fighting Tera Type. Doing so will provide extra damage to Tauros' Fighting-type moves, which in this build's case means its attack Close Combat will be even more deadly.

While this Pokemon PvP build won't guarantee victory for Combat Breed Tauros, it should maximize what this particular species does well. Its varied moveset will allow it to take on opponents of many different elemental types.

As long as players use this build tactfully and keep an eye on Tauros' weaknesses and flank it with other Pokemon to round out the team, this new-look creature should be in good shape to charge head-on into battle and achieve a good amount of success in doing so.

Poll : 0 votes