5 reasons Pokemon TCG is still popular in 2023

Anyone on the internet recently is bound to see some form of Pokemon Trading Card Game content at some point. This is thanks to the facet of the world's most popular franchise making a massive comeback in recent times, owing to the many online influencers taking an interest in the value of these cards.

As kids, many Pokemon fans saw the card game as a way to collect neat illustrations of their favorite monster with playground whispers of an actual official game you could play with them. However, as we age, we begin to see the value of each card, with many collectors storing their finds in unique sleeves and top loaders.

However, some newer fans may not know if the card game is something they should be getting into at this point in the franchise. With the series being on its 25th Anniversary, some newcomers out of the loop may think that, at the very least, the trading card game may be dying off. This could not be further from the case.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Reasons why newcomers need to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game

1) Appreciating Assets

A thumbnail showcasing some valuable trading cards (Image via PTCGRadio on YouTube)

What most outsiders are familiar with, many people partake in the Pokemon Trading Card Game for the monetary gain it can potentially turn. Many cards sell for values in the triple or even quadruple digits. As such, many collect these cards to one day fulfill the dream of finding that one card.

Such is the case with a lot of these cards. Every single print of one appreciates, meaning that its value of them will only go up as time goes on. With this in mind, these cards can be worth the investment.

2) A Personal Art Collection

Official artwork for the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many were introduced to the card game as a chance to collect pictures of their favorite monsters, many consumers still collect cards from each new expansion to see all the unique new artwork. The talented artists behind each card often breathe new life into one of the many creatures in the franchise or give players a fresh new look into the world of the series.

When it comes to consumers who enjoy the card game for the unique pieces of artwork for every single card, they have the value the collector gives them, resulting in a more positive mindset regarding the hobby overall.

3) Play the Game

An official photo taken from a Play! Pokemon event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The competitive scene for the trading card game is alive and well, even after years of the game being in circulation. There are even yearly world championships for those who excel at the physical card game and an online virtual way to experience the card game for PC and mobile devices.

With so many ways players can build their decks, playing with friends can be a fun activity. Many places even sell battle sets with two complete decks of different themes that can make for a fun afternoon competition between friends or siblings.

4) Collect 'Em All!

A Pokedex as shown in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As the series tagline would have players believe, the ultimate goal of every trainer is to fill the Pokedex, the encyclopedia device that every new trainer receives. This sentiment also extends to the card game, as finding a new creature that players did not have a card correlating for prior can be pretty exciting to collectors.

With this in mind, many collectors have their binders listed in the same order as the National Pokedex number posted on every center bar of newer cards. This makes completing a card version of the famous Pokedex much easier.

5) A Welcoming Community

Ash and Goh as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike the main series and spin-offs, which hold their fair share of hot takes and controversy, the card game has the most welcoming and friendly people the beloved franchise offers. Many collectors congregate in online communities to discuss their collections, advise newcomers, and so much more.

Indulging in the community behind any hobby can be a fun and engaging way to maintain interest. This makes the hobby all the more enjoyable for everyone involved.

