5 notable Pokemon controversies in the history of the franchise

With a franchise as large as Pokemon, there are bound to be a few hiccups in the Public Relations department from time to time. However, some of these mistakes can be much greater than others and may require more than a bit of regional censorship to fix.

As can be assumed, a majority of these controversies have contributed to changing the franchise entirely. This article will list some of the significant troubles the franchise has faced over the years.

What are the Pokemon franchise's biggest controversies?

1) Perceived Nazi propaganda

The concept of evil teams focused on world domination has always left few with a bad taste in their mouths (Image via Pokemon Trash/YouTube)

Though questionable salutes and symbols aren't seen in the modern era of the franchise, they were sighted in the earlier stages of the series. While most common in the anime, there have been a couple of instances where these salutes and symbols have leaked into the card game and video games.

In the international release for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Registeel can be seen throwing up a pose resembling that of a Nazi salute in the second frame of its summoned animation. Thankfully, this was changed for the later Platinum, Heart Gold, and Soul Silver releases.

Koga's Ninja Trick, a very old trainer card used in the early generations of the trading card game, featured a slightly inverted swastika symbol. It should be noted that the swastika has a much different meaning in Asian cultures. Despite this, the card was altered for its international release.

2) Gambling

The Interior of the Celadon Game Corner as shown in the Pokemon Generations special (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gambling has been a minigame that players could choose to take part in since the franchise's debut. Back then, players needed to play slots at the Celadon Game Corner if they wanted to complete their Pokedex, as this was the only way they could obtain Porygon.

However, Game Freak has stepped away from requiring players to take part in these questionable minigames. Starting with the fifth generation, gambling would be excluded from all main titles.

This carries over to modern remakes of games that feature these corners. Most recently, the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl replaced the Veilstone Game Corner with a clothing store where players could purchase and change their outfits.

3) Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although the game and Niantic's changes to the title have always caused a bit of controversy within the game's community, it was a much bigger deal around the game's debut. Many communities complained about the geocaching title due to the fictional creatures spawning in places deemed inappropriate.

In the United States, there were reports of pocket monsters spawning in 9/11 and Holocaust memorials as well as being able to spawn in dangerous scenarios, indirectly causing automotive accidents. There was also the case where a 21-year-old Russian vlogger received a prison sentence for playing the game in church.

4) Pokemon UNITE

Official artwork for Pokemon UNITE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A topic of consistent controversy within its community, UNITE just cannot seem to do anything right. From players claiming the free-to-play MOBA is "pay to win" to the constant criticism of the game's lack of balance, this game has caused many to question Game Freak's intentions.

However, others have claimed to enjoy the game and have even taken part in its competitive aspects. The game is also incredibly accessible on both Nintendo Switch and mobile.

5) #BringBackNationalDex

One of the more recent controversies comes from the discussion around the reveal for Sword and Shield. When showcasing gameplay for the title, Game Freak revealed that the National Dex (along with a large catalog of creatures) would not be available in the game. However, "new, high-quality animations" would compensate for this.

As more graphics and gameplay were showcased, it was clear that these animations the community was promised would not be in the new game. When it was revealed that they were reusing assets for the creatures from the 3DS titles, it became clear that these "high-quality animations" were a ruse.

This has led to a large and still ongoing controversy where players are demanding that every creature in the franchise be present in modern-day titles.

