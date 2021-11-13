How many total Pokemon are in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

With Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl so close to being released, fans are wondering how large the Pokedex will be.

Of course, the Pokemon from the Sinnoh Pokedex are pretty much guaranteed to be included. In Pokemon Platinum, though, several older Pokemon received new evolutions (Electivire, Rhyperior, etc.) that could be in the remakes. Also, it is unclear if any Pokemon from Generations V to Generation VIII will be in the game as well.

Platinum Pokedex to be in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Details on exactly which Pokemon will appear in the Generation IV remakes are scarce at the moment. The entire Sinnoh Pokedex, however, will definitely be included in this new game.

While the Pokemon from Diamond and Pearl are sure to be in the game, one question on fans’ minds is whether or not the Pokemon introduced in Platinum will be included as well. Not only were new evolutions released in Platinum, but certain other Pokemon got new forms (Shaymin, Rotom, etc.).

A full list of the Platinum evolutions are as follows:

Froslass

Mamoswine

Magmortar

Electivire

Porygon Z

Gliscor

Probopass

Gallade

Lickylicky

Leafeon

Glaceon

Dusknoir

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Magnezone

Yanmega

Togekiss

A recent data mine, however, has shed some light on this issue. According to MattyouKhanna, the full National Dex, including Pokemon from Platinum, will be present in the Generation IV remakes.

Matt @mattyoukhana_



Full image in higher quality (damn you, Twitter): As already stated, BDSP only features No. 001 to 493, including Platinum exclusive forms for Rotom and Shaymin.Full image in higher quality (damn you, Twitter): cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/67… As already stated, BDSP only features No. 001 to 493, including Platinum exclusive forms for Rotom and Shaymin. Full image in higher quality (damn you, Twitter): cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/67… https://t.co/rQWutIBryo

In the same tweet, though, he also states that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl “only features” these Pokemon. This seems to indicate that Pokemon from the later generations won’t be making an appearance in these remakes.

This also would mean that newer evolutions won’t be in these games either. Examples of these would be Sylveon and Obstagoon.

One group of Pokemon that still have a shroud of mystery over them, though, are regional forms. Many Pokemon in the Generation IV National Dex have received new forms in either Alola or Galar (Weezing, Muk, Sandslash, etc.).

Technically these forms don't take up a slot on the Pokedex, since they're considered a form of already existing Pokemon. Alolan forms were also included in the Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee games, which opens the door for regional forms to be in this game as well.

