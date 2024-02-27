Pokemon TCG Pocket announced, coming in 2024

Pokemon TCG Pocket was announced during the Pokemon Presents stream on Pokemon Day, February 27, 2024. It brings the beloved card game from 1996 in a new digital format. It is a collaboration between The Pokemon Company, Creatures Inc., and DeNA, the developer of Masters Ex. The mobile game will bring the experience to your mobile device and is set to release later in 2024, although a definite date has not been announced.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket promises to show off the brilliant characters and stylish effects associated with the physical entities. Among the other features to be found in the upcoming mobile game are opening packs, trading, and battling.

Everything known so far about Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket highlights the key experiences associated with the traditional format of the game. This includes the pleasure of opening packs individually and sorting through the cards you receive one after another.

The video promotion also suggests that you can also trade cards with your friends with the swipe of your finger, allowing players from different parts of the world to play together remotely. Battling is another activity players can take part in.

One of the most loved qualities of the Pokemon Trading Card Games is the physical appearance of some of the special cards. While some fans might be concerned about the loss of such appeal in the process of digitalization, TPC has taken care to make sure that doesn't happen.

Immersive Charizard card (Image via TPC)

Immersive Cards are the company's response to retaining the preciousness of holographic cards and special illustrations. The promo also suggested that collectors would be able to dive into the world beyond what is immediately visible in the cards and see what is happening around the illustration on the card.

All these features makes Pokemon TCG Pocket an exciting prospect for fans. Unfortunately, the release date has not been announced, but the announcement reassured players that the new game will come out in 2024.