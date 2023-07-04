Pokemon TCG tier list for July 2023

The Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) evolves at a rapid pace, thanks in no small part to the player community. This creativity is heavily supplemented by the rapid pace at which new expansions and card sets are released, allowing fans to re-tool their decks regularly and come up with more strategies. Regular championships and tournaments also help fans develop new ideas within the meta.

Since the Pokemon TCG's best decks change places so quickly, it can be tricky to parse which are the best of the bunch and which are still trying to measure up. Still, some top contenders have emerged as of the recent North American International Championship and in its lead-up.

Although this is sure to change in the future, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best decks in the Pokemon TCG and see where they rank.

Approximate Pokemon TCG tier list as of July 2023

S-Tier

The cream of the crop when it comes to Pokemon TCG decks, the S-Tier selections have a huge collection of upsides. Whether these benefits manifest in the form of energy flexibility, single-prize options, or being able to answer multiple deck types or VSTAR/VMAX compositions, they do so at an incredibly high level.

As the Scarlet and Violet collection has debuted, popular archetypes like Lost Zone Box, Gardevoir ex, and Lugia VSTAR have only improved. It remains to be seen how long this will remain true, but for the time being, fans running these S-Tier decks should enjoy a substantial amount of success.

S-Tier Deck Options: Lost Zone Box, Gardevoir ex, Arceus VSTAR, Lugia Archeops, Inteleon VMAX.

A-Tier

Pokemon TCG fans may not see these options quite as much as they would the S-Tier picks. However, these decks are still fully capable of taking over a match and racking up prize cards in a short amount of time. They can carry any player through the Standard format with plenty of wins and style in equal doses.

Make no mistake, many of these Pokemon TCG decks are still fully capable of winning tournaments, as evidenced by their success in many championship bouts in 2023.

A-Tier Deck Options: Chien-Pao Baxcalibur, Miraidon ex, Darkrai VSTAR, Giratina VSTAR, Hisuian Goodra VSTAR, Dialga VSTAR.

B-Tier

In the Pokemon TCG B-Tier decks, fans can find many viable decks that should perform quite well. They may have their flaws, and they may not always stack up well with higher-tier decks. However, they can be depended on and often have the versatility to combat many different opponents.

With B-Tier deck choices, trainers will want to know their deck in and out and be aware of counters. Disruption can sometimes leave these decks dead in the water if players aren't careful. This is especially true against the decks that are currently considered the top contenders in the meta.

Although these decks have exploitable spots, they remain contenders in the Pokemon TCG when played by knowledgeable and capable players. Hopefully, subsequent expansion releases don't impact them too much in the foreseeable future.

B-Tier Deck Options: Palkia VSTAR, Control Box, Snorlax Stall, Kyurem VMAX, Rapid Strike Urshifu, Blaziken VMAX, Regidrago VSTAR.

C-Tier

The C-Tier rankings are something of a mixed bag for Pokemon TCG decks. Some of these options were once considered much better, while others aren't as flexible in competitive play as trainers may like. They can take over matches, but they may have fallen out of favor in recent months.

If trainers stick to the game plan of the deck and avoid the landmines of counterplay as best they can, these picks still have some magic on their side. With the right player using them, the C-Tier collection can still be full of surprises and dominating moments.

C-Tier Options: Eternatus VMAX, Eldegoss Control, Wild Freeze Articuno, Dynamotor Flaaffy, Zacian V, Mewtwo V-Union.

It should be noted that with any tier list, the collection of TCG decks is subjective and will likely change rather quickly as new cards and expansions are introduced. The current list was compiled from usage and point total data based on regional and international championship participation.

