"Hard pills to swallow": Pokemon TCG player discusses collecting cards

Collecting cards in the Pokemon TCG can be fun, but there are some downsides to it. A few drawbacks were pointed out on the TCG's subreddit by user Green5927, who commented that the value of cards wasn't how it appeared from the outside. Moreover, the user lamented overpriced Charizards and attention-seeking collectors in their post. They said:

"Hard pills to swallow: Pokemon TCG edition - What are a few hard truths that you’ve come to learn as a collector?"

Green5927 also asked other Pokemon TCG card collectors about their experience and what hard truths they had to learn about it. Commenters across the subreddit shared their wisdom and pointed out the more difficult aspects of collecting, grading and selling/trading Pokemon cards.

Pokemon TCG card collectors discuss the more difficult aspects of their experiences

Pokemon TCG card collecting has existed for as long as the card game, dating back to October 1996 in Japan. The market has changed since then, as has the rise of social media, and many collectors shared their thoughts on the current state of their world. This included "chasing" specific cards from packs, which the user UnlinealHand amounted to gambling, as well as many other factors.

Many Pokemon TCG Redditors also lamented the social media posts of other collectors and sellers, who have sometimes been accused of faking their card pulls or posting rare pulls and exaggerating about them. Many fans also stated that entering the hobby with the intent of making money will end in disappointment compared to those who want to snag their favorite cards instead of the costliest.

Many players also discussed the affordability of buying single cards versus buying packs and expansion sets. As with many hobbies, the Pokemon TCG's cards get expensive, leading many collectors to seek out cards for their art, sentimental value, and affordability. Fans continued chafing at the recent Pokemon boom that has seen money-seeking collectors flood the hobby.

Grading Pokemon TCG cards and selling them has become a lucrative business for some. Still, many fans have stated that the craze surrounding making collecting into a means of profit has taken the fun out of collecting.

A user named raglegumm89 made it clear that the cards "weren't an investment," which was echoed by the statement that people who think so are already wealthy:

Ultimately, many commenters agreed that they love collecting cards in the TCG not due to their grading value or sale price but because they enjoy the franchise and are excited about new cards and expansions. Many spoke about their experiences getting lost in the rush of the trader/seller market before coming back down to Earth.

User ReflectiveJellyfish aptly stated collectors should collect what they love:

Although the TCG may seem like a way to make a quick buck, the fact of the matter is that the news and some community members can embellish things. Chasing profits or exceptionally rare Pokemon cards can drain the fun and hit the wallet hard.

