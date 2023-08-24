5 costliest cards in Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames

The Pokemon TCG's Obsidian Flames expansion is the latest addition to the larger Scarlet and Violet series of releases. Like other Paldea-centered expansions, the featured cards of this set include Terastallized creatures, including Charizard, Tyranitar, and Dragonite. However, there are plenty more creatures, trainer cards, and support cards worth checking out in this set.

But which cards from the Pokemon TCG's latest expansion are the most expensive? Truth be told, the majority of the answer has to do with different variations of Charizard, Obsidian Flames' stalwart Dark Tera-type mascot.

Nonetheless, now that Obsidian Flames is here in the Pokemon TCG, it doesn't hurt to examine the priciest cards that have debuted in the expansion.

The most expensive cards present in Pokemon TCG's Obsidian Flames set

1) Charizard ex SV03 Special Illustration Rare

This Charizard card is the crown jewel of the Obsidian Flames expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently trading at the market price of roughly $92-$100 USD on the open market, this new holofoil of Charizard ex SV03 is the most expensive Pokemon TCG card being sold within the Obsidian Flames set. It's not difficult to see why either, as it has the same great abilities as Charizard ex SV03 but with a gorgeous Terastallization artwork that is enhanced by its holofoil quality.

This card's value may decline in the coming months depending on other factors, but right now, it's the costliest pull in the Obsidian Flames expansion.

2) Charizard ex SV03 Hyper Rare

This Charizard ex card is a bit cartoonish but has still been selling well as a Pokemon TCG card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although admittedly not as impressive as the Special Illustrated Rare version of Charizard ex in Obsidian Flames, this Pokemon TCG card has its own distinct art style while providing the same benefits in-game as its counterparts. The art is incredibly colorful, which matches the theme of a Terastallized Charizard.

Based on current sales numbers, this Charizard ex card goes for roughly $33-$45 USD for a foil depending on its grade, which is a sizable step down from the Special Illustrated Rare for obvious reasons.

3) Charizard ex SV03 Ultra Rare

This Charizard ex is quite cheap, in all honesty, and features similar artwork to the Hyper Rare (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon TCG fans love the artwork of the Hyper Rare Charizard ex from Obsidian Flames but aren't as crazy about its price point, they can take a look at the Ultra Rare instead. This card features the same great colorful artwork seen in the last card on this list but with a silver aesthetic instead.

As TCG players should expect, this Ultra Rare possesses the same abilities as a standard Charizard ex from Obsidian Flames but with alternate artwork that collectors can't get enough of. Currently, this foil's pricing is ranging from $28-$32 USD based on its overall quality.

When it comes to the various Charizard ex cards seen in the Obsidian Flames expansion, this one strikes an excellent balance of affordability while still being a solid playable option.

4) Charizard ex SV03 Double Rare

This Charizard ex won't fetch for much on Pokemon TCG markets but has nice art (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considered the standard rare of this Pokemon TCG set, this Double Rare quality Charizard ex shouldn't be too tough to snag a copy of, even at its highest condition. Regardless, the art of the Dark-type Terastallized Charizard is still striking and full of personality while having the same great ability (Infernal Reign) that players can utilize in-game if they choose to.

At the moment, this Double Rare Charizard ex will run players roughly $20-$28 USD, depending on the seller and the card's condition.

5) Pidgeot ex SV03 Special Illustration Rare

This Pidgeot ex card rounds out the five costliest in the Obsidian Flames expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fortunately, not every pricey card in the Obsidian Flames expansion is a Charizard ex card. Case in point is this new Special Illustration Rare Pidgeot ex arriving in the Pokemon TCG, complete with the ability Quick Search and the attack Blustery Wind.

The art has a fairly cartoony aesthetic to it, but some players may not mind so much. If that's the case, they can pick this card up for roughly $16-$22 USD, depending on the seller and card condition, which isn't a bad deal at all for Pidgeot fans.