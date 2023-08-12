Pokemon World Championships 2023 VGC and GO Highlights (Day 1): Hot start for Pokemon's biggest event

Pokemon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 12, 2023 01:17 GMT
Pokemon World Championships 2023 highlights (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The Pokemon World Championships 2023 kicked off on August 11 and will conclude on August 13. The tournament is being held at the PACIFICO Yokohama Convention Center in Yokohama, Japan. It will feature competition across Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite. Participants are fighting for a hefty cash prize and the title of world champions.

This article is meant for fans who couldn't follow the games at the Pokemon World Championships 2023 live or those who simply wish for a refresher before heading into the following day. It covers some of the highlights from Day 1 of the competition.

Pokemon VGC Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 1, August 11, 2023

youtube-cover

Pokemon VGC winners

All winners (depicted in bold text) from the broadcasted matches were as follows:

  • Ondrej Skubal 1-2 Andres Flores
  • Miguel Lopez 0-2 Shintaro Ito
  • Jose Marzan 1-2 Shinji Mori
  • Mike Fouchet 0-2 Alex Krekeler
  • Hermanni Hietalahti 0-2 Bastian Silva
  • Xander Pero 2-1 Jihun Choi
  • Jesper S.H Eriksen 0-2 Brennan Kamerman
  • Cyrus Davis 2-1 Angus Johnson

Pokemon VGC standings

PlacementPlayerStanding
1Jeremy Parson (USA)5-0
2Justin Burns (USA)5-0
3Kai Yazawa (Japan)5-0
4Kentaro Matsumoto (Japan)5-0
5Luka Trejgut (USA)5-0
6Michael Kelsch (Germany)5-0
7Neil Patel (Canada)5-0
8Simone Sanvito (Italy)5-0
9Yuta Takahashi (Japan)5-0
10Abdullah Mahayyuddin (Canada)5-1
11Emilio Forbes (USA)5-1
12Federico Camporesi (Italy)5-1

Pokemon VGC Highlights - Day 1

1) Patrick Donegan's Snow team dominates Giovanni Costa

Patrick Donegan vs Giovanni Costa (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The snow-based team is one of the most interesting combinations that have come up with Regulation D. It uses Articuno to sweep via the accuracy-boosted Blizzard and the Snow Cloak ability to evade attacks.

The team was used by Patrick Donegan at the Pokemon World Championships 2023 to sweep Giovanni Costa's side, which even had a Tera Fire Iron Hands.

2) Wolfe Glick gets unlucky and caught by multiple flinches

Wolfe Glick vs Shiliang Tang (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Wolfe Glick, one of the biggest personalities in the franchise, lost out on an important match after his Gyarados flinched on two important occasions.

Pokemon GO Highlights: Pokemon World Championships 2023 Day 1, August 11, 2023

youtube-cover

Pokemon GO winners

The winners (depicted in bold text) from the broadcasted matches on Day 1 are as follows:

  • CrecentAngels 2-0 Statastan
  • Kakuzatoho 1-2 Inadequance
  • Arrohh 2-0 Birdpower13
  • Scaffo99 0-2 ItsANX
  • ElCheasdasd 2-0 VikRioja
  • mikeymorgs 0-2 babohoosop293
  • YAKOBERVITCH 0-2 ValiantVish
  • LyleJeffsIII 0-2 ItsAXN
  • paulasha97 0-2 P4T0M4N
  • Andriss96 0-2 Luminous0430
  • ISHIKAWABOY 1-2 Nesabethan
  • IceCr1s 0-2 Inadequance
  • DankeyChan 2-0 Richie1409
  • Zarddy 1-2 ChiodoSH01
  • TonTonBatteuse 2-0 phantomaceX
  • DankeyChan 0-2 wdage
  • qihuan123 2-1 XjeraldX
  • Robdrogo 0-2 ChiodoSH01
  • Jonyoa 2-1 LNDsTSteiner
  • Buhtti 0-2 Auburnnnn

Pokemon GO standings

PlacementPlayerStanding
1babohoosop2936-0
2ElCheasdasd6-0
3ItsAXN6-0
4Inadequance6-0
5Luminous04304-0
6Nesabethan6-0
7Arrohh6-0
8chiodoSH016-0
9qihuan1236-0
10Auburnnnn6-0
11Avrip6-0
12RicFlareon6-0

Pokemon GO Highlights - Day 1

1) ItsAXN perfectly catches a Surf on his Lanturn

Scaffo99 vs ItsAXN (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Catching Charged Attacks is an essential part of battling in Pokemon GO. ItsAXN managed to do just that at the Pokemon World Championships 2023. He switched out his Shadow Alolan Sandslash for a Lanturn, who takes very little damage from Water-type attacks.

2) TontonBatteuse's Shadow Charizard takes down Lanturn and Noctowl with perfect energy management

TonTonBatteuse vs phantomaceX (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Blast Burn, one of the most powerful Fire-type attacks in Pokemon GO Battle League, was able to take down Lanturn and Noctowl off the back of efficient energy management by TonTonBatteuse at Pokemon World Championships 2023.

