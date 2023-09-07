Pokemon GO Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada shiny guide

Pokemon GO's new creatures have been gaining a lot of attention recently. As many players may know, these new additions are the starter Pokemon from the Paldea region, as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch. While many trainers will be happy to just have access to these Pocket Monsters in the game, others may want to step things up a bit.

Shiny Pokemon are some of the most high-value creatures across every medium of the franchise. Many players even install Pokemon GO just to take advantage of the game's higher shiny rate (compared to that of the main series).

With this being the case, many trainers may want to know if they can catch these Pocket Monsters in their shiny forms to save the hours it would take to breed for one on the home console.

When will Shiny Sprigatito be available in Pokemon GO?

Sprigatito's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, players cannot currently catch Sprigatito in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. They also cannot obtain the shiny variant of any of its evolutions. This is fairly common whenever a new creature is added to the game's live servers. While the specific type is not currently available, we can analyze some of Niantic's past patterns and determine the conditions under which it will debut.

Much like every other starter Pokemon that has made its way to Pokemon GO, Sprigatito will need to wait until its respective Community Day event before it can appear in its shiny form. These events are a big deal for these creatures as they not only bring shiny forms but elemental signature moves as well.

In the case of Sprigatito, its evolution, Meowscarada, will receive Frenzy Plant from this event in addition to each member of the line getting its shiny form dropped onto servers.

Sadly, it could be a long time before we see a Community Day revolving around any of the Paldean starters. This is simply due to how Niantic likes to handle such events for starters.

With August's Community Day featuring the group of Kalos starter Pokemon just concluding, Niantic has two more generations' worth of starters to get through before they can get to Paldea. In addition, the company still needs to add the Galarian starters, which will be the group of Pokemon to receive their Community Days before the trio of Paldea starters.

This means that Niantic will need to first host Community Days for six more starter Pokemon before Sprigatito can appear in its shiny form. While unlikely, this could change if the company adds another Paldean event, such as a promotional tie-in for the Switch titles when the second half of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion pass releases.

In summary, Sprigatito and its evolutions cannot appear in their shiny variants in Pokemon GO right now. With so many other creatures in line for their Community Day, players could encounter the Paldean starters in their shiny forms as late as 2025.