Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 recap: The Black Rayquaza returns

Pokemon Horizons fans were set up for quite a confrontation in Episode 32, as the Rising Volt Tacklers mended bridges with the Lapras that once befriended the ancient adventurer Lucius. While this moment was certainly one of accomplishment, the celebration was cut short by the appearance of another one of Lucius' "Six Heroes," the shiny Black Rayquaza.

Though the timing admittedly isn't the best, our heroes are much better equipped to confront this looming legendary Pokemon than they were dozens of episodes ago.

In Pokemon Horizons Episode 33, the assistance of the seemingly meek Terapagos proved to turn the tide in this new encounter.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 33, "The Roaring Black Rayquaza"

The Black Rayquaza roams the skies in Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons' 33rd episode begins with the Explorers traveling through the sea via submarine. Zirc, Onia, and Amethio are inside, noticing the presence of the shiny Black Rayquaza on their radar.

Amethio tells Zirc and Onia to stay behind as he heads out in pursuit of the powerful dragon on the back of his Corviknight.

The scene then snaps back to roughly where Episode 32 ended, with the Rising Volt Tacklers staring in astonishment at the return of the legendary Pokemon. Roy calls out to it in an attempt to battle it, while Liko prefers to speak with the creature in an attempt to win it over, as the group still needs three members of the Six Heroes to join them to bring Terapagos to the paradise of Rakua.

Amethio declares his intent to catch Rayquaza in Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza notices the ancient Poke Balls held by the Rising Volt Tacklers begin to glow, catching its attention. As it approaches, Amethio and Corviknight arrive, with the former declaring that he aims to catch Rayquaza.

Amethio sends out his Ceruledge, but the Pokemon's attacks are brushed off by the power legendary, even when Ceruledge joins Corviknight in the assault.

The aftershocks of the attacks reverberate, leading Friede to send Charizard out to protect Roy. However, the Pokemon Horizons hero still wishes to join the fight but is held back, as his Pokemon would stand no chance. Murdock attempts to bring Roy back to the Brave Olivine, and Diana tells Liko that now isn't the time to attempt diplomacy with the Rayquaza.

Charizard protects Friede and Roy in Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite Ceruledge's efforts, Rayquaza has the upper hand, swatting it away and taking it down with a Dragon Pulse attack.

Roy breaks free and challenges Rayquaza to battle, but the Sky High Pokemon launches an attack toward Terapagos instead. Charizard and Diana's Arcanine work together to block the attack, but the powerful move still manages to knock Liko and Roy down.

Terapagos, seeing its friends in danger, first cries out for Rayquaza to stop its onslaught. Another attack makes its way toward Roy, but Liko throws herself in front of him.

Just as Liko is about to take the brunt of the move, Terapagos dives in to protect her, transforming into its Terastallized form and throwing out a powerful Tera Starstorm move.

Terapagos transforms to protect its friends in Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, the expenditure of energy leaves Terapagos depleted, turning back into its ordinary form while Liko takes care of it. The Black Rayquaza departs despite Roy and Amethio's protests, and the Pokemon Horizons Heroes return to the Brave Olivine, but not before Liko notices Diana looking out at the scene before them.

Liko takes Terapagos to Mollie to help treat it. Roy is discouraged that Rayquaza didn't recognize him as a challenge.

Meanwhile, Friede speaks with Diana, remarking that Terapagos had transformed into the form that Lucius had recorded in his diary, theorizing that Rayquaza left because Terapagos couldn't face it at its full strength for very long.

Terapagos passes out from exhaustion in Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Diana and Friede agree that the priority for the Pokemon Horizons crew should be finding Lucius' two other Six Heroes, Kleavor and Entei, as they may be the key to unlocking Terapagos' latent power.

Diana decides to investigate on her own, leaving Liko with Friede despite his offer to join her. She says that due to Hamber betraying her and joining the Explorers, she aims to work alone.

Diana enters the infirmary, asking Liko for a moment away from keeping an eye on Terapagos. They enter the wing deck, where Roy is still dejected, and Diana suggests that the young Pokemon Horizons heroes battle her two-on-one.

Friede decides to referee while the Rising Volt Tackles watch. Diana states that victory will be achieved when the kids' Pokemon land a hit on her Arcanine.

Diana challenges Liko and Roy to a battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Fuecoco and Sprigatito put forward their best efforts, Diana's Arcanine has an incredible battle capability, dodging and returning every attack thrown at it. Liko suggests that she and Roy finish the battle their way, leading the latter to sing alongside Fuecoco.

After Arcanine dodges another Leafage attack from Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Sprigatito slide under Arcanine to dodge its reprisal.

Fuecoco and Arcanine both throw Flamethrower attacks, and in the ensuing struggle, Arcanine loses track of Sprigatito. The Grass Cat Pokemon emerges from behind and lands a Scratch on Arcanine, securing victory for Liko and Roy. Diana and Friede praise the two young trainers, with the former stating that there's always a way to fight back, even against poor odds.

Sprigatito lands the winning strike on Arcanine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After affirming their desire to become better trainers, the duo is contacted by Mollie stating that Terapagos is awake. The Rising Volt Tacklers return to the infirmary to find Terapagos enjoying a big snack. Liko remarks that while she doesn't understand the mystery surrounding Lucius, the Six Heroes, and Rakua, getting the answers is exciting.

Meanwhile, at the Explorers' base, Amethio approaches Hamber, remarking that the Pokemon Horizons villains had once again failed to secure Rayquaza. The two agree that in order to seize victory next time, Amethio will have to become stronger.