Indigo Disk final boss and ending explained in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk DLC finale in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet unravels in a gripping sequence, tying together the threads of the Teal Mask expansion while introducing new elements and challenges. This game not only introduces players to a fresh and vibrant Pokemon experience within an open-world setting but also immerses them in a captivating story woven with intriguing characters and lore brimming with enigmatic mysteries.

As players journey through Paldea, Kitakami, and the Unova region's Blueberry Academy in the Indigo Disk, they encounter a narrative woven with vengeance, the pursuit of power, and the discovery of a new Legendary Pokemon, Terapagos.

Note: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Encountering Terapagos in the Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Our first encounter with Terapagos. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The central figures in this climax are Carmine and Kieran, the determined siblings seeking retribution and uncovering the secrets of the Terastal Phenomenon. Kieran, fueled by a desire for strength after the Teal Mask events, teams up with Professor Briar in pursuit of Paldea's hidden treasure, setting the stage for a showdown deeper in the Great Crater called the Aera Zero Underdepths.

Once you step into Area Zero Underdepths, you will encounter multiple wild creatures to proceed to a fresh segment within that zone. As you go deeper into the cave, you successfully locate Terapagos, lying dormant within a crystal. The legendary being is pulled, and you see it in its initial form.

Terapagos takes a quick glance and starts to walk towards you. However, before you can make a move, Kieran swoops in and captures it with a Master Ball, sparking a brief clash between him and you.

Terapagos undergoes a transformation with its Tera Shift Ability. There was a general assumption that what everyone witnessed was indeed its Tera Form, but Professor Briar harbored doubts about this conclusion.

Later in the battle, she intervenes, urging Kieran to try testing its powers by further undergoing Terastallization, setting off a chain of events that tests Kieran's resolve and the player's skills.

Final Battle against Terapagos in the Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Terapagos breaks Kieran's Master Ball. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Upon Terastallizating, Terapagos transforms into the mighty yet elegant, The Steller Form. Unfortunately, it spirals out of control. It shatters Kieran's Master Ball, reverting to a wild state and initiating a challenge against you, Carmine, and Kieran.

The showdown intensifies as Terapagos unleashes its power, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and danger. As the battle reaches its climax, unexpected turns push Kieran into a stunned state to confront the consequences of his unbridled ambition, leading to a decisive moment where the player and Carmine face Terapagos' Stellar Form in a daunting battle.

The confrontation proved incredibly tough and demanding. Terapagos consistently erected shields that only Terastallized moves could penetrate. However, while this transformation held the key, it also made you weak to the attacks launched by the legendary creature. The intricacies tied to the fresh Steller-type mechanics had numerous players puzzling over them throughout the initial part of the battle.

Amidst the chaos, Kieran's realization of his mistakes prompts a heartfelt plea for redemption. His newfound determination aids the player in breaking through Terapagos' shields, culminating in a transformative battle where alliances are formed, shields are shattered, and Terapagos' true form is revealed, defeated, and leaving you to catch the legendary entity.

Indigo Disk's conclusion was iconic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The aftermath sees a reconciliatory tone, with apologies exchanged and lessons learned. The trio, relieved of the danger, returns to Blueberry Academy, where Kieran seeks a fresh start, aiming to make amends for his past actions.

The journey ends on a hopeful note as Kieran, the player, and Carmine unite, signifying a resolution to the adventure. Unlike its predecessor, the Indigo Disk DLC bids farewell without a post-credits scene, allowing players to delve deeper into the Scarlet and Violet worlds at their leisure.

The Indigo Disk finale in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet encapsulates a tale of redemption, growth, and camaraderie, highlighting the power of forgiveness and the strength found in unity, concluding a thrilling chapter in this captivating Pokemon saga.