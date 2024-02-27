When is Captain's Hat Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO?

Captain's Hat Pikachu is making its debut in Pokemon GO this year. The 2024 Pokemon Presents video just announced that Pikachu wearing a Captain's Hat will be coming to the augmented reality mobile game as part of a collaboration with Pokemon Horizons: The Series. This animated Pokemon series is very popular among fans in the community, and it is something worth looking forward to.

In this article, we will take a look at when you can get your hands on Pikachu wearing a Captain's Hat in Pokemon GO and possible ways of claiming this new costumed Pocket Monster.

Captain's Hat Pikachu's release date in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon Presents video did not provide a date for the debut of Captain's Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO. However, the official website of the mobile game has revealed all the necessary details regarding the collaboration between GO and Pokemon Horizons: The Series.

This collaboration is a celebratory event for the release of the brand-new animated series, which will be available on Netflix starting Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The Pokemon GO event associated with this series will be live on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time. You can participate in this event till Monday, March 11, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

During this event, Pikachu, wearing a Captain's Hat, a brand-new costumed Pokemon, will debut along with three other monsters first discovered in the Paldean region – Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge.

Captain's Hat Pikachu encountered during this event will have access to a new Charged move called Volt Tackle. This move will have the following statistics:

Trainer Battles: This attack will have a power of 90 and can reduce the enemy’s defense stat by one stage.

This attack will have a power of 90 and can reduce the enemy’s defense stat by one stage. Gym and Raid Battle: This attack will have the same power as in Trainer Battles.

Can Captain's Hat Pikachu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Like most Pokemon debuts, Pikachu wearing a Captain's Hat will come with a shiny variant. However, it won’t enjoy boosted shiny odds. So, you will have to grind a lot and will need luck on your side if you want to get a gorgeous Shiny Pikachu wearing a Captain's Hat in GO.