Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents start time across all regions (February 2024)

Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents' start time and schedule have finally been announced, with Pokefans getting a glimpse at what the immediate future of the franchise looks like later this month.

Plenty of rumors are swirling around in the community, including possible Gen IX Pokemon titles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet future content, and Black and White remakes. The event is the perfect stage for such announcements.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the upcoming Pokemon Presents' start time and schedule for viewers to keep a tab on. We already have a list of things that we expect to see at Pokemon Day 2024.

Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents start time explored (February 2024)

The Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents takes place on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 6 am PST. The accompanying countdown timer allows viewers to easily keep a tab on how much time is left before the event streams.

The Pokemon Presents start times for different major regions and time zones are explored below:

Time Zone Release date & time Pacific Time 6 am on February 27 Central Time 8 am on February 27 Eastern Time 9 am on February 27 UK Time 2 pm on February 27 Central Europe Time 3 pm on February 27 Indian Time 7.30 pm on February 27 China Standard Time 10 pm on February 27 Japan Time 11 pm on February 27 Australian Time 1 am on February 28 New Zealand TIme 3 am on February 28

Where to watch Pokemon Presents February 2024?

Expand Tweet

Pokemon Presents livestream can be followed on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

What to expect from Pokemon Presents February 2024?

There are currently no official confirmations as of now regarding what will be showcased at the Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents. Nevertheless, there are a few things that fans will surely like to learn about.

The biggest announcement will be on what the headline Pokemon title is for 2024. It is unlikely that we will get Generation X already. A remake or a spin-off seems to be a more probable course, with Black and White remakes or Pokemon Legends Arceus treatment for another region being the talk of the town.

Other than we are likely going to hear more about Pokemon GO, Pokemon Unite, and the other relevant titles.

Poll : Are you excited for the upcoming Pokemon Presents? Yes No 0 votes