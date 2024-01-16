5 things we expect to see at Pokemon Day 2024

Pokemon Day is almost here. On February 27, the event is celebrated by fans and those who work on the franchise alike. On this occasion, it's not uncommon for Game Freak to release a video announcing some of its upcoming projects. With January 10 marking the last of the new content to come to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it will be interesting to see what the developers have been cooking up.

With this in mind, it can be fun to speculate what we could see from the video release if one drops this year. With the franchise being in its biggest era of experimentation yet, we've got some truly amazing projects like Legends: Arceus and the new Pokemon Concierge show on Netflix. So what could The Pokemon Company have in store for their fans in the coming year?

5 projects fans would like to see during Pokemon Day 2024

1) Pokemon Concierge Season 2

Official artwork for Pokemon Concierge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Concierge was a show that came out toward the end of 2023. It was a short binge, only four episodes long. Right when the show establishes its characters and introduces us to the format future episodes may follow, it reaches its end. The show's unique art style and character writing were loved by fans, leaving everyone wanting more.

Since the show is hand-made with real stop-motion models, each episode surely takes months to create. Nevertheless, mentioning that a second season is in development would excite many fans for the show again while drawing in new audiences who may have been initially put off by the series' small episode count.

2) Pokemon Unite

Official artwork for Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although many fans of the franchise have yet to try Pokemon Unite, many players have flocked to the game in numbers, leading to it even being featured at Pokemon World Championship tournaments. As such, the game sees some spotlight whenever the franchise has a large video release like these.

Customarily, these moments dedicated to Pokemon Unite during Pokemon Day are tied to the game's future events while also introducing the community to a new character or two. It would be nice to see a similar announcement of future content during this showcase.

3) Pokemon Cafe ReMix

Official artwork for Pokemon Cafe Remix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Cafe ReMix is a casual puzzle game for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Much like Pokemon Unite, this free-to-play game and its frequent free content updates have become something the community has expected from these Pokemon Day reveal videos. While the game may not be everyone's cup of tea, it is nice to have updates on this game for the players who do enjoy it.

These updates typically revolve around a new gameplay update. In addition to introducing some of the new Pokemon, players can recruit and serve at their Cafe. While many fans feel indifferent towards this game, some spotlight in a trailer would make its fans happy.

4) New Video Series

Official artwork for Pokemon: Paldean Wind (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Recently, the franchise has come out with various smaller animated series that air on its official YouTube channel. With recent renditions of the anime focusing on the world of Pokemon as a whole, some of these smaller series aim to provide a more detailed picture of a particular region. However, another recent series has come out that is tied to the trading card game.

As Pokemon Concierge was revealed during last year's Pokemon Day showcase, it would seem fitting for the franchise to have a new animation for those who enjoy a deeper look into the world of their favorite region. It may also be nice to see a series that tackles some side aspects similar to the trading card games, like Pokemon Unite or Cafe Remix.

5) Gen 5 Remakes

Official artwork for Pokemon Black and White (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many fans are looking forward to the inevitable announcement of remakes of the fifth-generation games. While it may not be likely that we will see it in February, considering how soon development for Scarlet and Violet's last content is, we may get a small teaser announcing these new games.

Announcing such games on Pokemon Day gives Game Freak more time to get more content ready to show off for the Pokemon Presents reveal that typically takes place in June of each year. While the next main series of games to be announced may not be Gen 5 remakes, fans will be happy to see what comes next for the main line of titles.