With the new Pokemon Snap released on 30th April, 2021 and the Pokemon Generation IV remakes set to release late 2021, the question of what other games fans of the franchise would like remade comes to mind.

For the purposes of this list, games that fans want remade will be focused on. These may not be games that are expected to be remade at any point, but are still games that fans would love to see remade.

Top 3 Pokemon video game remakes fans want to see

#3 - Pokemon Black and White

Pokemon Black and White (Image via Game Freak)

At the start of 2021, the number one spot on this list would have been the Generation IV games, Diamond and Pearl. But with these remakes announced on the horizon, fans will start looking to the generation following these for a remake. Not for a while though, hence the #3 spot on this list.

Pokemon Black and White were the start of many new trends in Pokemon. Fully dynamic Pokemon animations, TMS that no longer broke after a single use, tampering with the classic battle system (triple and rotation battles) - the Generation V games took a lot of risks and made a variety of changes. Fans are sure to be curious as to what a remake of such a game would look like.

#2 - Pokemon Colosseum/XD: Gale of Darkness

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness and Pokemon Colosseum (Image via Genius Sonority)

The console Pokemon games focused around the Orre region and Cipher's nefarious activities never managed to raise the same amount of acclaim that most other Pokemon games did. They've managed to accrue their own gathering of devoted fans, though. These fans assuredly would be delighted to receive either a new game to the series or a remake of the originals.

Colosseum and Gale of Darkness certainly had their problems. The severely limited pool of usable Pokemon, the insistence on sticking to double battles for the entire game (even though some individuals such as this writer didn't see that as much of a problem), and the shadow Pokemon system itself could all use some attention in a remake.

#1 - Pokemon Stadium

Pokemon Stadium (Image via HAL Laboratory)

Pokemon Stadium is a cult classic that no fan would be disappointed to hear about coming back. The gameplay was simple and easy to get into, there was no story or adventure to worry about, and the difficulty was deceptively high. These things all came together to make a Pokemon game that could be started up and played easily, which instantly garnered a large fan following.

The most recent game similar to Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Battle Revolution didn't fare too well among the fans. So while fans may want a Pokemon Stadium remake, there's no guarantee that it will live up to the high expectations.