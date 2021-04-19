New ideas for Pokemon spin-off games make up a large amount of debate amongst the community online.

Impressively, many of these ideas have already been made by Nintendo. For years fans have been asking for a new iteration of Pokemon Snap, and now there is one coming out 30 April. Many people wanted a fighting game for Pokemon, and Pokken was the response. Nintendo is even coming out with a Pokemon themed MOBA. While many wishes have been fulfilled, though, there are still dream ideas out there that many fans like to talk about. Here are three of the most popular.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Pokemon Spin-off game concepts fans want to see

#3 - Sprite-based game

Technological advances have really had an effect on the graphics of Pokemon. Now in 3D, in-game models have become more lifelike and dynamic than ever. Some fans, however, miss the sprites. 2D sprites allowed for artists to be more expressive with the way they designed their Pokemon. Certain sprites would depict Pokemon in unique poses, like Gyarados coiling its tail in Generation II.

In fact, many games like Shovel Knight and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon are popular because of their retro graphics. Since Pokemon fan art is so popular as well, players would be intrigued by new sprites. They might really appreciate it if Game Freak could release a game in such an art style.

#2 - Pokemon Warriors

Dynasty Warriors have recently been incorporating other Nintendo franchises into their games. Most notably, The Legend of Zelda and Fire Emblem have both had their characters represented in a Warriors game. Well, what other Nintendo franchise has a wide pool of characters that could fight each other?

A Pokemon Warriors game could be a great way to mix the Dynasty Warriors and Pokemon fan bases. Opposing armies could be comprised of weaker Pokemon like Machop and Sandshrew. Players could use Pokemon like Machamp, Blastoise and Tyranitar, whose combat might use some impressive animations in Dynasty Warriors style.

#1 - A new take on Pokemon Stadium

Pokemon Stadium and its sequel were well received when they were released. Pokemon Colosseum also offered a new, interesting experience that became popular with fans. After Pokemon Battle Revolution, though, these battle simulator spin-offs went extinct.

Many fans would appreciate a new game in a similar format. There are certainly ways that Nintendo can create a new experience to make this type of gameplay more unique. There could be a battle tower-like mode, or even something that operates like the Battle Frontier in Generation III.

Yet another idea would be to have a doubles mode that can introduce people into the competitive scene. They could make many quality of life changes, such as making all of the items available and having a simple way to input EVs.