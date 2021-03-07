Pokemon is the most successful media franchise in history and some of that can be attributed to its many video games.

The main series games have given fans memory after memory. To this day, the original games are still played, whether for leisure or on stream. Pokemon is simply beloved.

The franchise has created, and is continuing to create, many spin-off titles. These deviate from the main series, where a trainer journeys through a region to become Champion. With New Pokemon Snap and Pokemon Legends Arceus on the way, spin-off titles are more prominent now than ever.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Pokemon spin-off titles

#3 - Pokken Tournament DX

The Nintendo Switch port of Pokken Tournament, Pokken Tournament DX, is a wonderful Pokemon spin-off title. While Pokemon have been a part of the Smash series for years, this game gave players a chance to fight with just Pokemon.

No one really asked for a fighting game spin-off, but it worked rather well. It immediately became a popular competitive fighting title that played alongside the VGC and TCG battles at Pokemon live events.

#2 - Pokemon Snap

Pokemon Snap was one of the first spin-off games to receive real recognition. It gave players something entirely different to do in the world of Pocket Monsters. The objective was to take fascinating pictures and enjoy the scenario.

It was extremely successful and fans are finally getting a sequel in the form of New Pokemon Snap. Hopefully, the sequel lives up to the hype and the standard of the original.

#1 - Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is one of the most successful mobile games of all time. They hit the jackpot with this one. Even during a pandemic, the player base has remained, they are making a profit, and fans are enjoying the chance to catch Pokemon in "real life."

There is no doubt that Pokemon GO is a juggernaut of a game. There is new content released constantly. Players can dress up their in-game character, battle and catch their favorites, and even push back the threat of Team Rocket.