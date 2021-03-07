In the world of Pokemon, not all pocket monsters have three-step evolutionary chains.

Some of the most powerful Pokemon don't even evolve at all. However, there are also a few truly impressive ones that only evolve once. The following are as such, but it ignores Mega Evolutions. Here are the best of the best!

Top 5 Pokemon that only evolve once

#5 - Growlithe/Arcanine

Arcanine in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off the list at #5 is none other than Growlithe and Arcanine. While the first evolution may not be the most intimidating Pokemon, one can't say the same about its final form.

Having been introduced in Generation I, Arcanine has been a long-time fan favorite. It has been featured in the anime multiple times, usually as a tough opponent for Ash ketchum to face off against.

Growlithe, Arcanine's first evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

#4 - Eevee

Eevee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee is a must-have on this list of the top Pokemon that only evolve once. What makes Eevee so special is that while it can only evolve one time, there are eight potential types it can become.

The current "Eeveelutions", as they've been nicknamed, include:

Vaporeon (Water-type)

Jolteon (Electric-type)

Flareon (Fire-type)

Espeon (Psychic-type)

Umbreon (Dark-type)

Leafeon (Grass-type)

Glaceon (Ice-type)

Sylveon (Fairy-type)

The eight currently known Eeveelutions (Image via Bulbapedia)

#3 - Magikarp/Gyarados

Magikarp (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While its first form may be absolutely pathetic, Magikarp evolves into one of the most famous Water-type Pokemon ever. Gyrados has made several notable appearances in the anime and is still commonly used by players in the latest games.

Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

Most Magikarp won't be any help in a battle, however it doesn't take long for them to change into Gyarados. A trainer only has to get the fish-like Pokemon to level twenty for it to evolve.

#2 - Riolu/Lucario

Riolu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Riolu is a pretty awesome Pokemon by itself, but when it reaches its only evolution, it becomes a truly outstanding fighting force. Lucario is remarkably powerful and intelligent - something fans of both the anime and games alike will agree on.

Lucario (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario is a Fighting/Steel-type Pokemon. It's so widely popular that it has even starred in its own movie, Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.

Check out the details of the film in our article: The best movie from the Pokemon Franchise.

#1 - Kubfu/Urshifu

Kubfu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kubfu and its evolution, Urshifu, are very new Pokemon added in Generation VIII. While Kubfu only evolves once, it can turn into either of Urshifu's forms depending on whether it is trained in the Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Waters.

Advertisement

Urshifu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to which tower it is brought up in, Kubfu will either evolve into Single Strike Style or Rapid Strike Style Urshifu.

The fact that it is a Legendary Pokemon, added to its role in the lore, make Kubfu/Urshifu the best candidate for being the #1 Pokemon that only evolves once.