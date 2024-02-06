Gen X Pokemon titles: Will we see an announcement on Pokemon Day 2024?

As Pokemon Day 2024 draws closer, many players have been wondering about when the Gen X Pokemon titles will be announced. February 28 every year is celebrated as Pokemon Day, and it usually entails several important announcements from the top-level management of The Pokemon Company. Now that the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs have reached their conclusion, and the Epilogue chapter of the title has also been released, players are eagerly waiting for the Gen X Pokemon titles.

This article will delve into the possibility of such an announcement during the upcoming event.

Will Gen X Pokemon titles be announced on Pokemon Day 2024?

Pokemon Day 2024 is not likely to announce the next Generation of the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Pokemon Presents event is tentatively scheduled for February 28, 2024, raising questions about a potential Gen X announcement. However, there has been no information so far to indicate such a thing will be happening.

Gen IX in Scarlet and Violet has only recently concluded, and there are still rumors about a new Mythical Pocket Monster to be added to the titles that are making the rounds on social media platforms.

Moreover, each Pokemon generation usually has more than just the standalone main-series titles. For example, Gen III had the LeafGreen and FireRed games alongside the Hoenn-based titles, Gen VI had Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Gen VIII had the Sinnoh remakes and Legends: Arceus, and so on.

Considering this, even though the announcement of Gen X Pokemon titles might be a farfetched aspiration at this point, the upcoming Pokemon Presents may very well announce a new game. There have been rumors and community demands for a game based in Unova.

The Indigo Disk's return to the Gen V region as well as reports of a Game Freak Unreal Engine job posting, hint at the possibility of something like this being on the cards.

u/iKontact took to the Pokemon subreddit to speculate about the possibility of Gen X Pokemon titles on Pokemon Day 2024, and the conclusion will disappoint you if you came here looking for an affirmative response. The Redditor concluded that new Generations usually come out once every three years. The average interval between remakes is approximately 5.5 years.

u/Doubledogdad23 added to this, saying that each generation of Nintendo consoles also has only one remake. Although there is no strict rule regarding this, the pattern does stand.

Comment byu/iKontact from discussion inpokemon Expand Post

Considering all of this, it is highly unlikely that Gen X Pokemon titles or remakes of old games will be announced during Pokemon Day 2024.