5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day

Pokemon GO's Charged-Up Research Day sparks excitement with a high-voltage event focused on Electric-type Pokemon. On March 3, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, you'll have the opportunity to catch some electrifying Pokemon, with the chance to encounter their shiny versions as well.

This short window offers a unique opportunity to add some rare and powerful Pokemon to your collection. Here’s a closer look at the five rare Pokemon in the Charged-Up Research Day event.

5 rare encounters to look out for in Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day

1) Pawmi

Pawmi in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pawmi, the adorable Electric-type Pokemon from the Paldea region, is making a buzzing entrance. With a Max CP of 719, Pawmi might not be the strongest contender in battles, but its cuteness is undeniable. Its best moveset, Spark and Wild Charge, can still pack a punch in the right circumstances.

While shiny Pawmi won't be available, its increased appearance rate during the event will give you plenty of chances to catch this little critter, especially under the Rain weather conditions that boost its appearance.

2) Electrike

Electrike in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Electrike, hailing from the Hoenn region, brings a storm with a Max CP of 1091. Known for its Spark and Thunderbolt moveset, Electrike can be a dynamic addition to your Pokemon GO team.

During Charged-Up Research Day, you'll find event-themed Field Research tasks at PokeStops that lead to Electrike encounters. Plus, with an increased chance of encountering a shiny Electrike, this event presents the perfect time to hunt for this Pokemon.

3) Blitzle

Blitzle in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blitzle, an Electric-type Pokemon from the Unova region, lights up the game with a Max CP of 998 and a powerful Spark and Thunderbolt moveset. Like Electrike, Blitzle can be found by completing special Field Research tasks from PokeStops throughout the event.

Keep an eye out for shiny Blitzle in Pokemon GO, as the odds of encountering one are boosted, making Charged-Up Research Day an ideal time to capture this striking Pokemon.

4) Helioptile

Helioptile in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Helioptile, the Electric and Normal-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, shines with a Max CP of 1054 in Pokemon GO. Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt make up its best moveset, offering a balanced attack strategy.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Helioptile, and like the other featured Pokemon, there's an increased chance of finding a shiny version. Rain and Partly Cloudy weather conditions will also boost your chances of encountering this sun-loving Pokémon.

5) Chinchou

Chinchou in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Chinchou stands out in this event as a Water and Electric-type Pokemon from the Johto region, boasting a Max CP of 1265 in Pokemon GO. Its Spark and Thunderbolt moveset is ideal for taking on various opponents.

Completing event-themed Field Research tasks at PokeStops will lead to encounters with this Pokemon. Plus, the chance of encountering a shiny Chinchou is increased, making it a must-catch during the event.

Tips for Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day

Prepare your inventory: Make sure you have enough Poke Balls and space in your Pokemon storage before the event starts.

Make sure you have enough Poke Balls and space in your Pokemon storage before the event starts. Charge your battery: With just three hours to catch these Pokemon, you'll want your phone fully charged or bring a power bank to keep you going.

With just three hours to catch these Pokemon, you'll want your phone fully charged or bring a power bank to keep you going. Use Berries: To maximize your candy gains, use Pinap Berries on Pokemon you want to evolve or power up. To secure strong or shiny encounters, use Razz Berries to increase your capture chances.

Pokemon GO's Charged-Up Research Day is a fantastic opportunity for Trainers to electrify their collection with rare and shiny Electric-type Pokemon. Mark your calendars, prepare your gear, and get ready to catch these electrifying Pokemon on March 3, 2024.