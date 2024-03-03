Is Pokemon GO Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research worth purchasing? 

Pokemon GO's Charged-Up Research Day is sparking excitement, ready to focus on an Electric-type Pokemon on March 3, 2024. This thrilling event promises players the opportunity to capture electrifying Pokemon and their sought-after shiny forms. That said, many Trainers are wondering whether investing in the Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research is a wise move.

The answer is affirmative. On that note, here are some compelling reasons why making that investment is worth it.

Pokemon GO Charged-Up Timed Research is worth it

For just US $1 - or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency - trainers can unlock event-exclusive Timed Research. This investment opens up a world of opportunities, including challenges and rewards that enhance the Charged-Up Research Day experience. Considering the ticket's accessibility and affordability, it offers excellent value for trainers looking to maximize their event participation.

Event bonuses

The Timed Research provides exclusive access to encounter more of the event's featured Electric-type Pokemon of your choice, including:

Chinchou

Electrike

Blitzle

Joltik

Helioptile

With the same chances of encountering a shiny version as those found through Field Research during the event, this Timed Research offers an additional layer of excitement and opportunity for Trainers.

Charged Up Research Day is a limited-time event, running from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on March 3, 2024. With only a three-hour participation window, having access to Timed Research allows trainers to make the most of their time. It provides structured goals and rewards, guiding players through the event and ensuring they don't miss out on any of the action.

An additional perk includes the option to buy and present tickets to Pokemon GO buddies as long as they've reached at least the Great Friends level of Friendship or beyond. This feature not only enhances the game's social aspect but also allows players to share the excitement of Charged-Up Research Day with others.

Pokemon GO Charged-Up Timed Research has increased shiny odds

Shiny Pikachu in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The focus on Electric-type Pokemon, particularly the increased odds of encountering shiny versions, make this event and the Timed Research even more appealing. Shiny Pokemon are highly coveted for their rarity and unique appearance. Thus, this is an excellent opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to add some sparkle to their Pokedex.

The Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research is worth the purchase. For a minimal investment, trainers gain access to exclusive challenges and rewards, maximizing their event experience and increasing their chances of encountering shiny Electric-type Pokemon.

Whether you're a seasoned trainer or new to the Pokemon GO world, this event promises an adventure that shouldn't be missed. So, charge up your devices, get ready to explore, and let the sparks fly this Charged Up Research Day.