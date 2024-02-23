Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 23, 2024 20:55 GMT
The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global shiny odds might be on the minds of many, as this event kicks off on February 25, 2024, at 10 am local time. It will stay live till 6 pm local time on February 26, 2024, but the event-themed gameplay will only be active between 10 am and 6 pm local time on both days.

During the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global, several shiny Pocket Monsters will be available to trainers across the world, and this article highlights the odds of you encountering them.

Note: "1/64" odds mean that each encounter has a 0.015625% chance of being shiny, and not that you are guaranteed a shiny encounter for meeting a particular critter 128 times.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of wild encounters

Bustling Boardwalk (10 - 11 am and 2 - 3 pm local time)

  • Lucas's Hat Pikachu - 1/512
  • Dawn's Hat Pikachu - 1/512
  • Magnemite - 1/512
  • Electabuzz - 1/512
  • Porygon - 1/512
  • Ralts - 1/512
  • Piplup - 1/512
  • Starly - 1/512
  • Bidoof - 1/512
  • Burmy (Trash) - 1/512
  • Buizel - 1/512
  • Shellos (East Sea) - 1/512
  • Shellos (West Sea) - 1/512
  • Drifloon - 1/512
  • Glameow - 1/512
  • Finneon - 1/512

Ancient Grove (11 am - 12 pm and 3 - 4 pm local time)

  • Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - 1/512
  • Rei's Cap Pikachu - 1/512
  • Hisuian Growlithe - 1/64
  • Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64
  • Tangela - 1/512
  • Eevee - 1/512
  • Misdreavus - 1/512
  • Nosepass - 1/512
  • Roselia - 1/512
  • Turtwig - 1/512
  • Kricketot - 1/512
  • Burmy (Plant) - 1/512
  • Combee - 1/512
  • Cherubi - 1/512
  • Bronzor - 1/64

Toxic Digs (12 - 1 pm and 4 - 5 pm local time)

  • Lucas's Hat Pikachu - 1/512
  • Dawn's Hat Pikachu - 1/512
  • Aipom - 1/512
  • Yanma - 1/512
  • Gligar - 1/512
  • Sneasel - 1/512
  • Duskull - 1/512
  • Shinx - 1/128
  • Cranidos - 1/512
  • Shieldon - 1/512
  • Burmy (Sandy) - 1/512
  • Stunky - 1/512
  • Gible - 1/128
  • Hippopotas - 1/512
  • Skorupi - 1/512
  • Croagunk - 1/512

Geothermal Lagoon (1 - 2 pm and 5 - 6 pm local time)

  • Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - 1/512
  • Rei's Cap Pikachu - 1/512
  • Lickitung - 1/512
  • Rhyhorn - 1/512
  • Magmar - 1/512
  • Eevee - 1/512
  • Togetic - 1/512
  • Murkrow - 1/512
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Hisuian Sneasel
  • Swinub - 1/512
  • Snorunt - 1/512
  • Chimchar - 1/512
  • Buneary - 1/512
  • Snover - 1/512

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of raid encounters

5-Star Raids

Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs Habitat

  • Dialga - 1/20
  • Palkia - 1/20

Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon Habitat

  • Origin Forme Dialga - 1/20
  • Origin Forme Palkia - 1/20

3-Star Raids

  • Hisuian Decidueye - 1/64
  • Hisuian Samurott - 1/64
  • Hisuian Typhlosion - 1/64

1-Star Raids

Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs Habitat

  • Turtwig - 1/512
  • Chimchar - 1/512
  • Piplup - 1/512

Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon Habitat

  • Rowlet - 1/512
  • Cyndaquil - 1/512
  • Oshawott - 1/512

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of Egg hatches

2 km Eggs

  • Budew - 1/64
  • Chingling - 1/64
  • Bonsly - 1/64
  • Mime Junior - 1/64
  • Happiny - 1/64
  • Munchlax - 1/64
  • Riolu - 1/64
  • Mantyke - 1/64

5 km Eggs

  • Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64
  • Hisuian Qwilfish - 1/64
  • Stunky - 1/64
  • Gible - 1/64

10 km Eggs

  • Pachirisu - 1/64
  • Chatot - 1/64
  • Carnevine - 1/64

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of other featured Pocket Monsters

Incense Encounters

Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs

  • Unown H
  • Unown I
  • Unown N
  • Unown O
  • Unown S

Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon

  • Unown H
  • Unown I
  • Unown S
  • Unown U

Masterwork Research

  • Land Forme Shaymin - Guaranteed

Timed Research

  • Spiritomb - 1/64

Routes

  • White-Striped Basculin - 1/64

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

