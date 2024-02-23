Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global shiny odds might be on the minds of many, as this event kicks off on February 25, 2024, at 10 am local time. It will stay live till 6 pm local time on February 26, 2024, but the event-themed gameplay will only be active between 10 am and 6 pm local time on both days.
During the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global, several shiny Pocket Monsters will be available to trainers across the world, and this article highlights the odds of you encountering them.
Note: "1/64" odds mean that each encounter has a 0.015625% chance of being shiny, and not that you are guaranteed a shiny encounter for meeting a particular critter 128 times.
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of wild encounters
Bustling Boardwalk (10 - 11 am and 2 - 3 pm local time)
- Lucas's Hat Pikachu - 1/512
- Dawn's Hat Pikachu - 1/512
- Magnemite - 1/512
- Electabuzz - 1/512
- Porygon - 1/512
- Ralts - 1/512
- Piplup - 1/512
- Starly - 1/512
- Bidoof - 1/512
- Burmy (Trash) - 1/512
- Buizel - 1/512
- Shellos (East Sea) - 1/512
- Shellos (West Sea) - 1/512
- Drifloon - 1/512
- Glameow - 1/512
- Finneon - 1/512
Ancient Grove (11 am - 12 pm and 3 - 4 pm local time)
- Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - 1/512
- Rei's Cap Pikachu - 1/512
- Hisuian Growlithe - 1/64
- Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64
- Tangela - 1/512
- Eevee - 1/512
- Misdreavus - 1/512
- Nosepass - 1/512
- Roselia - 1/512
- Turtwig - 1/512
- Kricketot - 1/512
- Burmy (Plant) - 1/512
- Combee - 1/512
- Cherubi - 1/512
- Bronzor - 1/64
Toxic Digs (12 - 1 pm and 4 - 5 pm local time)
- Lucas's Hat Pikachu - 1/512
- Dawn's Hat Pikachu - 1/512
- Aipom - 1/512
- Yanma - 1/512
- Gligar - 1/512
- Sneasel - 1/512
- Duskull - 1/512
- Shinx - 1/128
- Cranidos - 1/512
- Shieldon - 1/512
- Burmy (Sandy) - 1/512
- Stunky - 1/512
- Gible - 1/128
- Hippopotas - 1/512
- Skorupi - 1/512
- Croagunk - 1/512
Geothermal Lagoon (1 - 2 pm and 5 - 6 pm local time)
- Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - 1/512
- Rei's Cap Pikachu - 1/512
- Lickitung - 1/512
- Rhyhorn - 1/512
- Magmar - 1/512
- Eevee - 1/512
- Togetic - 1/512
- Murkrow - 1/512
- Hisuian Qwilfish - 1/64
- Hisuian Sneasel - 1/64
- Swinub - 1/512
- Snorunt - 1/512
- Chimchar - 1/512
- Buneary - 1/512
- Snover - 1/512
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of raid encounters
5-Star Raids
Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs Habitat
- Dialga - 1/20
- Palkia - 1/20
Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon Habitat
- Origin Forme Dialga - 1/20
- Origin Forme Palkia - 1/20
3-Star Raids
- Hisuian Decidueye - 1/64
- Hisuian Samurott - 1/64
- Hisuian Typhlosion - 1/64
1-Star Raids
Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs Habitat
- Turtwig - 1/512
- Chimchar - 1/512
- Piplup - 1/512
Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon Habitat
- Rowlet - 1/512
- Cyndaquil - 1/512
- Oshawott - 1/512
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of Egg hatches
2 km Eggs
- Budew - 1/64
- Chingling - 1/64
- Bonsly - 1/64
- Mime Junior - 1/64
- Happiny - 1/64
- Munchlax - 1/64
- Riolu - 1/64
- Mantyke - 1/64
5 km Eggs
- Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64
- Hisuian Qwilfish - 1/64
- Stunky - 1/64
- Gible - 1/64
10 km Eggs
- Pachirisu - 1/64
- Chatot - 1/64
- Carnevine - 1/64
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of other featured Pocket Monsters
Incense Encounters
Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs
- Unown H
- Unown I
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown S
Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon
- Unown H
- Unown I
- Unown S
- Unown U
Masterwork Research
- Land Forme Shaymin - Guaranteed
Timed Research
- Spiritomb - 1/64
Routes
- White-Striped Basculin - 1/64
