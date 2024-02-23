Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global shiny odds might be on the minds of many, as this event kicks off on February 25, 2024, at 10 am local time. It will stay live till 6 pm local time on February 26, 2024, but the event-themed gameplay will only be active between 10 am and 6 pm local time on both days.

During the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global, several shiny Pocket Monsters will be available to trainers across the world, and this article highlights the odds of you encountering them.

Note: "1/64" odds mean that each encounter has a 0.015625% chance of being shiny, and not that you are guaranteed a shiny encounter for meeting a particular critter 128 times.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of wild encounters

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Bustling Boardwalk wild encounters (Image via Niantic)

Bustling Boardwalk (10 - 11 am and 2 - 3 pm local time)

Lucas's Hat Pikachu - 1/512

Dawn's Hat Pikachu - 1/512

Magnemite - 1/512

Electabuzz - 1/512

Porygon - 1/512

Ralts - 1/512

Piplup - 1/512

Starly - 1/512

Bidoof - 1/512

Burmy (Trash) - 1/512

Buizel - 1/512

Shellos (East Sea) - 1/512

Shellos (West Sea) - 1/512

Drifloon - 1/512

Glameow - 1/512

Finneon - 1/512

Ancient Grove (11 am - 12 pm and 3 - 4 pm local time)

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Ancient Grove wild encounters (Image via Niantic)

Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - 1/512

Rei's Cap Pikachu - 1/512

Hisuian Growlithe - 1/64

Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64

Tangela - 1/512

Eevee - 1/512

Misdreavus - 1/512

Nosepass - 1/512

Roselia - 1/512

Turtwig - 1/512

Kricketot - 1/512

Burmy (Plant) - 1/512

Combee - 1/512

Cherubi - 1/512

Bronzor - 1/64

Toxic Digs (12 - 1 pm and 4 - 5 pm local time)

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Toxic Digs wild encounters (Image via Niantic)

Lucas's Hat Pikachu - 1/512

Dawn's Hat Pikachu - 1/512

Aipom - 1/512

Yanma - 1/512

Gligar - 1/512

Sneasel - 1/512

Duskull - 1/512

Shinx - 1/128

Cranidos - 1/512

Shieldon - 1/512

Burmy (Sandy) - 1/512

Stunky - 1/512

Gible - 1/128

Hippopotas - 1/512

Skorupi - 1/512

Croagunk - 1/512

Geothermal Lagoon (1 - 2 pm and 5 - 6 pm local time)

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Geothermal Lagoon wild encounters (Image via Niantic)

Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - 1/512

Rei's Cap Pikachu - 1/512

Lickitung - 1/512

Rhyhorn - 1/512

Magmar - 1/512

Eevee - 1/512

Togetic - 1/512

Murkrow - 1/512

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Swinub - 1/512

Snorunt - 1/512

Chimchar - 1/512

Buneary - 1/512

Snover - 1/512

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of raid encounters

5-Star Raids

5-star raid encounters (Image via Niantic)

Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs Habitat

Dialga - 1/20

Palkia - 1/20

Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon Habitat

Origin Forme Dialga - 1/20

Origin Forme Palkia - 1/20

3-Star Raids

3-star raid encounters (Image via Niantic)

Hisuian Decidueye - 1/64

Hisuian Samurott - 1/64

Hisuian Typhlosion - 1/64

1-Star Raids

1-star raid encounters (Image via Niantic)

Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs Habitat

Turtwig - 1/512

Chimchar - 1/512

Piplup - 1/512

Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon Habitat

Rowlet - 1/512

Cyndaquil - 1/512

Oshawott - 1/512

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of Egg hatches

2 km Eggs

2 km Egg hatches (Image via Niantic)

Budew - 1/64

Chingling - 1/64

Bonsly - 1/64

Mime Junior - 1/64

Happiny - 1/64

Munchlax - 1/64

Riolu - 1/64

Mantyke - 1/64

5 km Eggs

5 km Egg hatches (Image via Niantic)

Hisuian Voltorb - 1/64

Hisuian Qwilfish - 1/64

Stunky - 1/64

Gible - 1/64

10 km Eggs

10 km Egg hatches (Image via Niantic)

Pachirisu - 1/64

Chatot - 1/64

Carnevine - 1/64

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global: Shiny odds of other featured Pocket Monsters

Incense Encounters

Incense encounters (Image via Niantic)

Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs

Unown H

Unown I

Unown N

Unown O

Unown S

Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon

Unown H

Unown I

Unown S

Unown U

Masterwork Research

Land Forme Shaymin - Guaranteed

Timed Research

Spiritomb - 1/64

Routes

White-Striped Basculin - 1/64

