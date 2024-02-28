Pokemon GO March 2024 datamines hint at Electric-type Research Day and new moves

Pokemon GO dataminers, The Pokemod Group (@thepokemodgroup on X), shared some of their discoveries on the microblogging site, which include a potential Research Day featuring Electric-type Pocket Monsters as well as new moves including the signature attacks of Incineroar and the Guardian Deities of Alola.

With not much being revealed about the upcoming World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO, this could show players a roadmap of where the game is headed in the near future.

Note: The information in this article is subject to change.

Potential Pokemon GO Electric-type Research Day datamined for March 2024

According to The Pokemod Group's X Post, a Pokemon GO Electric-type Research Day featuring critters like Chinchou, Helioptile, Joltik, Electrike, Blitzle, and so on might take place on March 3, 2024, between 2 PM and 5 PM local time. They also discovered that the event was called ''charged-up_research" in the backend data.

Limited Research days like this offer a variety of Field Research tasks as well as theme-specific Timed and Special Research Stories where the rewards are the highlighted Pocket Monsters. This means players could potentially several get encounters with these Electric-type critters.

All potentially upcoming moves in the Pokemon GO datamine

The following moves and their PvE stats have been datamined by The Pokemod Group:

Fast Attacks

Psywave

Damage: 4

Energy: 7

Duration: 0.5s

Damage Start: 0.3s

Damage End: 0.6s

Metal Sound

Damage: 6

Energy: 9

Duration: 0.7s

Damage Start: 0.4s

Damage End: 0.9s

Sand Attack

Damage: 4

Energy: 7

Duration: 0.5s

Damage Start: 0.3s

Damage End: 0.6s

Charged Attacks

Nature Madness

Damage: 90

Energy: 50

Duration: 2.1s

Damage Start: 1.4s

Damage End: 2s

Volt Tackle

Damage: 90

Energy: 33

Duration: 3.4s

Damage Start: 2s

Damage End: 2.5s

Darkest Lariat

Damage: 80

Energy: 50

Duration: 2s

Damage Start: 1.2s

Damage End: 2s

Of these moves, Volt Tackle has already been confirmed to be the signature move of Captain Hat Pikachu, which will be available during the Pokemon Horizons: The Series collaboration event.

Nature's Madness is the signature move of the Tapus from the Gen VII games, which could be an indication of these Legendary Pokemon coming back to raids in the upcoming months.

This season is also expected to host the Litten Community Day, going by the yearly starter Pokemon Community Day pattern. This is when Darkest Lariat, Incineroar's signature move, will most likely be added to the game.

As far as the Fast Attacks—Psywave, Metal Sound, and Sand Attack—go, it is difficult to predict which critters will get these moves or their potential impact on the existing meta.

