5 most unique Steel-type shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO 

From a small number of shiny Steel-type Pocket Monsters, recognizing the most unique is challenging for Pokemon GO fans. Since they are rare in their respective place, we can only get some ideas about their distinctive nature by looking at their appearance.

Shiny forms boast altered coloring compared to the regular variants, making them look unappealing. However, the list herein concerns those that are attractive, have better shades, give aesthetic pleasure, and sport creative designs.

Only a few Steel-type shiny Pocket Monsters have the above-stated characteristics. Nonetheless, the mobile game will certainly add more shiny forms in the future with the most unique-looking ones. That said, the article lists the five best Steel-type shiny creatures in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Listing shiny Metagross and four other Steel-type shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Dialga

Shiny Dialga (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon franchise might have taken the inspiration to design shiny Dialga from the Sauropoda species of dinosaur. The creature's body design is similar to that of a Camarasaurus or Brachytrachelopan.

It has added structural features like the jade metallic portions, light green stripes, and emerald appearance, giving the Steel-type shiny Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO a god-like look.

Although shiny Dialga is already a deity and has the power to control time, some fans believe that the glowing green stripes are the power representation the franchise is exhibiting through the design. Despite this speculation, the overall appearance of this critter is truly astonishing.

Some green-colored shiny Pokemon like Espeon have a vibrant coloring that hinders the aesthetic pleasure, but shiny Dialga in Pokemon GO has a simple and tasteful hue.

2) Shiny Metagross

Shiny Metagross (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

From an aesthetic viewpoint, Pokemon GO shiny Metagross boasts an incredible color scheme and has a unique design as a Steel-type monster. The color combination is perfect; the yellow complements the steel/silver by contrasting beautifully.

Talking about its appearance, the golden “X” mark on its face looks like an eyebrow on the upper part and a mustache on the lower. This creative work definitely deserves recognition. Shiny Metagross's eyes look more angry than in its regular variant in Pokemon GO. It may be because of the altered color schemes of the shiny version.

The monster has a metallic body and resembles a Mechanized Arachnid, a robot that looks like a spider. So, by connecting the dots, we can see the franchise most likely drew inspiration to design this Pesudo Legendary from the Tarantulas species.

3) Shiny Skarmory

Shiny Skarmory (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Skarmory deviates from the standard version in appearance, impression, and resemblance in Pokemon GO. The regular form incorporates the steel color to show that it is a Steel-type monster. However, the franchise creatively changed its coloring into more of an aged iron in the shiny variant. But this doesn’t change the fact that this shiny Pokemon belongs to that elemental type because steel has a lot of iron.

Of course, both versions share body similarities with the strongest vulture on earth, Andean condor. Many fans also believe the company might have borrowed ideas from the dinosaur species Pteranodon to design them.

However, looking at the shiny form of Skarmory from afar, it seems like a Copper bird. Additionally, it leaves an impression to the viewers that it appears as a tree due to the coloring of the feather and the body.

4) Shiny Magneton

Shiny Magneton (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO trainers prefer the Steel-type shiny Magneton for its shade, appearance, and unique design. The concept behind the shiny Magneton's structure is evident as it has immense magnetic power to attract any metals. Therefore, the Pocket Monster attracts two more Magnemites to form this stage.

The design idea is similar to that of a Tandemaus, a Paldean monster from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The coloring of the original variant of Magneton is striking, but the shiny is visually appealing.

With the gray and black shade on the magnets and multiple screws on its eye-like body, the shiny Magneton gold/brass color completes and complements its design. These magnets even imitate the human body parts, i.e., ears, hands, and legs.

5) Shiny Steelix

Shiny Steelix (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Although we credited Metagross for having the most terrifying look, Pokemon GO shiny Steelix beats it in terms of facial expression and intensity of the eye. Similar to the former and Skarmory, the standard form of Steelix has steel/rock coloring, whereas the shiny variant is predominately gold.

Many fans love the regular version but don't hate its counterpart. It's just that collectors adore other golden shinies over it. Serpents inspire this critter, and it is arguably one of the most sought-after shiny Snake Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO.

Despite trainers having a love-and-hate relationship with shiny Steelix, the monster's unique design entices hunters to pursue it whenever it's available at events. Who prefers to avoid getting a shiny Mega Steelix if one can have it in the game?