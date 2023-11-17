Best way to OHKO in 7-star Eevee Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players can encounter 7-star Normal Eevee Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is one Pocket Monster they must farm, as this 7-star Tera Raid will have phenomenal drops. The raid will last from November 17, 2023, to November 20, 2023. Considering 7-star Tera Raids are some of the most challenging events in Scarlet and Violet, players might struggle without assistance.

That is where one-hit-knockout strategies come into play. These will ensure victory in a single turn, knocking the Tera Raid boss out of the park. This article will walk you through the best way to OHKO Eevee in the current 7-star Tera Raids.

How to one-shot 7-star Eevee (OHKO) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best team to OHKO Eevee (Image via Nintendo)

You will need the following Pokemon for this OHKO strategy against the 7-star Eevee Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet:

Oranguru for Instruct support

Clefable for Gravity support

Galarian Slowbro for the nuking blow

Purpose of Oranguru in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team

First, let us look at Oranguru’s attributes:

Type: Normal and Psychic

Normal and Psychic Nature: Bold. This will boost the Defense stat while decreasing the Attack stat of this Pokemon.

Bold. This will boost the Defense stat while decreasing the Attack stat of this Pokemon. EV Spread: HP should have 4, Defense should have 252, and Special Defense should have 252.

HP should have 4, Defense should have 252, and Special Defense should have 252. Held Item: Covert Cloak to neutralize Eevee’s Crunch.

Covert Cloak to neutralize Eevee’s Crunch. Moveset: Instruct

In this composition, Oranguru will Support Galarian Slowbro. It will use Instruct on the latter critter, allowing it to gain six points in its Special Attack stat while taking six from Eevee’s Special Defense.

Purpose of Clefable in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team

First, let us look at Clefable’s attributes:

Type: Fairy

Fairy Nature: Calm. This will boost the Special Defense stat while decreasing the Attack stat of this Pokemon.

Calm. This will boost the Special Defense stat while decreasing the Attack stat of this Pokemon. EV Spread: HP should have 4, Defense should have 252, and Special Defense should have 252.

HP should have 4, Defense should have 252, and Special Defense should have 252. Held Item: Eviolite

Eviolite Ability: Friend Guard

Friend Guard Moveset: Gravity and Helping Hand

Clefable stands out from the rest of the Gravity users thanks to its bulk stat. The critter uses Friend Guard and Eviolite to further boost this attribute.

Clefable's Gravity can improve Galarian Slowbro’s accuracy, while Helping Hand will strengthen its attacks.

Purpose of Galarian Slowbro in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team

The OHKO move (Image via Nintendo)

First, let us look at Galarian Slowbro’s attributes:

Type: Poison and Psychic

Poison and Psychic Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while decreasing the Attack stat of this Pokemon.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while decreasing the Attack stat of this Pokemon. EV Spread: HP should have 252, Defense should have 4, and Special Attack should have 252.

HP should have 252, Defense should have 4, and Special Attack should have 252. Held Item: Life Orb

Life Orb Ability: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Moveset: Nasty Plot, Acid Spray, and Focus Blast

Galarian Slowbro is an effective Physical attacker. With Oranguru’s assistance, it can use Nasty Plot thrice in a single turn. This will add six points to its Special Attack stat.

Using Acid Spray in the following turn will take six points from Eevee’s Special Defense. Then you can Terastallize Galarian Slowbro and hit Eevee with Focus Blast before this raid boss has the chance to reset the stats. This will inflict Super Effective damage and OHKO Eevee.