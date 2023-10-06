Best way to OHKO 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It is possible to OHKO the new 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, you must know that this strategy requires three other friends. You won't be able to OHKO this foe with just the random AI partners. With that disclaimer out of the way, let's check out a viable way to defeat this otherwise challenging Tera Raid Battle.

The strategy used here was popularized by Redditor Nommable123, who has done several amazing OHKOs on all past 7-star Tera Raids (including Magikarp vs. Mewtwo). A video and simple guide are provided below for the reader's convenience in case they want to test it out for themselves.

How one trainer OHKO'd the 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is the strategy to OHKO the 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid, as used by Redditor Nommable123 in the above clip, which was posted on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit:

Torkoal (or any other Sun Setter with Helping Hand): A Torkoal with the Drought Ability is brought to the field. This automatically brings up harsh sunlight, which will be imperative for buffing up Paldean Tauros' Flare Blitz. Torkoal then uses Helping Hand when it can.

You can easily replicate this strategy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since everything is done in a single turn. Just make sure that Paldean Tauros acts last since you're not going to OHKO the 7-star Hisuian Decidueye if you attack prematurely.

You specifically want the Blaze Breed variant (Image via Game Freak)

Here is everything that causes the OHKO to happen in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid:

Drought: +50% power to Fire attacks is very useful (affecting Flare Blitz in this case).

Upon adding all these factors, it is clear how Redditor Nommable123 easily OHKO'd 7-star Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Other strategies can work, but this approach was the first publicly available one posted online.

