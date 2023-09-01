Can you solo defeat or OHKO Mighty Mewtwo in 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The long-awaited Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle is insanely difficult in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trying to solo it is seemingly impossible. Likewise, OHKO strategies don't appear to be viable. Anybody planning to defeat this 7-star Tera Raid will have to resort to finding a group of three other competent players due to the sheer difficulty of this fight.

There are several reasons that make this Tera Raid Battle incredibly difficult. For starters, Mighty Mewtwo is a Legendary with very high base stats. All past 7-star Tera Raids were of starters who were much weaker by comparison. Sadly, there are even more points that add to this battle's difficulty.

Mighty Mewtwo's 7-star Tera Raid Battle is seemingly impossible to solo or OHKO in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Expand Tweet

Here are the reasons why Mighty Mewtwo is insanely difficult to fight in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

50x HP: Past 7-star Tera Raids only had a 30x HP multiplier. Getting a 50x boost is significantly higher by comparison.

Past 7-star Tera Raids only had a 30x HP multiplier. Getting a 50x boost is significantly higher by comparison. Instant shield: A shield that covers half of Mighty Mewtwo's HP before you can even act is brutal. Status moves won't work on shields, meaning some strategies used in past events are useless here.

A shield that covers half of Mighty Mewtwo's HP before you can even act is brutal. Status moves won't work on shields, meaning some strategies used in past events are useless here. Has Rest: Breaking the shield is tough enough. Restoring all HP, removing status conditions, and having a Chesto Berry on top is even harder.

Breaking the shield is tough enough. Restoring all HP, removing status conditions, and having a Chesto Berry on top is even harder. Spams Calm Minds: A Calm Mind is automatically used before you can act. Not only that, but this foe will also regularly use it against you and your allies. It's very common to see this enemy with +6 Sp. Atk and +6 Sp. Def.

It would be no exaggeration to say that this is the most challenging 7-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's history. All past 7-stars were solo'd on the first day. Likewise, there were plenty of OHKO strategies released in that timeframe.

Such content cannot be found for Mighty Mewtwo on its first day. If soloing or OHKOing it with a team is possible, it wouldn't be through a conventional strategy.

Why Mighty Mewtwo is virtually impossible to solo or OHKO

Let's cover the OHKO part first. A shield is set before you can act, which you should remember will only make 20% of regular damage go through. It is not feasible to deal so much damage to a 7-star Tera Raid Battle when your foe has a shield and a 50x HP multiplier with just a single attack.

The only moves that will lower its defensive stats are stuff like Acid Spray. They have to deal damage, meaning you cannot technically OHKO in this scenario. Screech and Metal Sound won't work here due to the shield.

As far as soloing is concerned, this enemy hits way too hard and is too bulky. Your AI allies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are essentially useless.

Reactions to the difficulty

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many people online have been flabbergasted by the seemingly impossible nature of Mighty Mewtwo. Nobody has published a solo strategy when this article is being written. Some reactions above are interesting. One person theorized that Shedinja could theoretically solo this 7-star Tera Raid Battle, which could be true since Wonder Guard would negate all of the moves used there.

Sadly, Shedinja isn't in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Other gamers think it is impossible to solo this fight as it stands right now.

These sentiments are common across Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. This event is already challenging with four Mews in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so good luck soloing it with just one Mew. Unless a future patch weakens this foe or some super niche strategy is discovered, don't plan on soloing or OHKOing this battle.

Poll : Have you beaten Mighty Mewtwo with some people already? Yes No 0 votes