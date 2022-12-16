5 Pokemon that fans will love to see added next in Scarlet and Violet

With all the leaks about the future of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, players online are speculating about what it will entail. Many believe it will be similar to the DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, where creatures left out of the base game were eventually brought back to the title.

Since this title was the first game in a long time to truly remake the 3D models of the namesake creature, many players are longing to see all the new appearances of their favorite Pokemon. Some players want to try out veteran creatures with the new Terastilization mechanic.

So which of the missing creatures could players benefit from seeing in a future update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? This list will comprise missing fan favorites and those that may become metagame threats with the new Paldean battle mechanic.

5 Desired Pokemon that would be nice to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's future DLC

1) Walrein

With the base form of this pick, Spheal is favored for its cute appearance, and a few different factors have always held back Walrein himself.

Hail has always been one of the most niche weather conditions since it dealt damage to every creature not of the Ice type. However, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have changed hail to snow, deleting its passive damage. Snow also buffs the physical defense of Ice-types by 50%.

This may dethrone Thick Fat Walrein from being the optimal build and replace it with its second ability, Ice Body. This could bring Walrein into the spotlight it so desperately needs to see.

Plus, who wouldn't want to see a family of Walrein relaxing with their family of Spheal on Paldea's many beaches?

2) Shedinja

Shedinja as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shedinja's Wonder Guard ability, along with the type-changing Terastalization, has been quickly abused by players in Pokemon Showdown's Gen 9 National Dex format. Given how easy Shedinja can be to set up, many players long for the chance to take this to live servers, making it one of the most interesting potential additions.

With Wonder Guard blocking every attack that is not super effective and the Air Balloon item, which makes its holder immune to Ground-type attacks, players can easily set up a Shedinja to be virtually untouchable under most circumstances. The final step to this strategy is to give it the Electric Tera-Type to grant it complete immunity to damaging moves.

Though Shedinja is still vulnerable to status moves like Toxic and Will-O-Wisp, Electric Shedinja could still net some cheap wins for some trainers if it makes an appearance.

3) All Starter Pokemon

Unova's starter Pokemon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it may seem like a cheap choice, picking only one of the fan-favorite starters to bring to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was impossible. With Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the Seven-Star Charizard Raids bringing a small number of these creatures into the game, Game Freak might give players all of them.

So far, these are all the starter Pokemon players can get in Scarlet and Violet. Keep in mind that a majority of these will not be available until the Pokemon Home update:

Charmander

Cyndaquil

Oshawott

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Rowlet

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Quaxly

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

With such an oddly specific choice of starters, it seems weird only to have these and not include the rest at some point. Something similar was done with the Kanto starters in Sword and Shield, with Charizard in the base game, with the rest coming later.

4) Fossil Pokemon

The Dome Fossil as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paradox Pokemon brought an interesting concept into the franchise. With Paradox Pokemon coming from a time machine into the present day, players have begun to hypothesize about what this could mean for the fossil subspecies of Pokemon. Are they flawed reconstructions based on what humans believed they looked like?

This plot point of an apparent time machine has made many wish to see these "true" forms of the fossil Pokemon. Perhaps the future DLC could touch on this concept a bit more.

5) Kalos' Aura Trio

Xerneas as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The lore of Paldea has piqued many players' interest. With the region being close to the Kalos region and many believing the great crater of Paldea is where the King of Kalos' ultimate weapon touched down during the Kalos War, the two regions appear to be deeply connected.

With the themes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet revolving heavily on the past, present, life, and death, it seems a bit odd that the Auro Trio that resembles the forces of life, death, and the balance between them is absent from even the transfer-exclusive list.

Given the recent release date of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and the recent leaks regarding the hypothetical DLC, it is unclear if Game Freak even intends to add new Pokemon to the catchable roster. Only time will tell.

