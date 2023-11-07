5 most unique Rock-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Each Rock-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO is unique in its own way, so it’s challenging to evaluate them on the basis of their distinct nature. Regardless, when we have to do so, we can do that by looking at their design and appearance, as it is known to the world that the franchise draws inspiration to conceptualize monsters from various sources. From Easter Island Statues to rocks harder than metal, multiple unique Rock-type Shiny Pokemon can fall under this list.

However, this list concerns Shiny designs that the Rock-type category offers. While some are extraordinarily diverse, some are common. Here, we’ll list five intriguing Rock-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Listing Shiny Tyranitar and 4 other unique Rock-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Aurorus

Shiny Aurorus (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Looking at Pokemon GO Shiny Aurorus’ design, one might think it sports an Ice and Dragon typing. Diancie, for example, can be easily spotted as a Rock-type due to its body features.

Shiny Aurorus is a Fossil Pokemon sharing characteristics with prehistoric animals. Inspired by dinosaurs like the Amargasaurus, Apatosaurus, and Brachiosaurus, this Rock and Ice-type Shiny Pokemon has a captivating color combination. It has an appealing design boasting light white colored skin, multiple blue marks, large flowing sails, and a light blue underside.

2) Shiny Archeops

Shiny Archeops (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Archeops can be quickly identified as a Flying-type critter, but it is challenging to intuit what its other typing might be. It looks more like a lizard (Komodo dragon), but, going by the Pokemon GO community’s opinion, it shares similarities with Archaeopteryx dinosaurs. The franchise might have drawn inspiration from it to design this Rock-type Shiny Pokemon.

One can even call this critter a Pokemon with the most colorful design. This Rock-type shiny has eight green spike-like feathers, sharp white claws, wings on both legs, and a star-shaped tipped tail. Some of the major differences between Shiny Archeops and its inspiration are the color combination and the added feathers on its hindlimbs and forelimbs.

3) Shiny Carracosta

Shiny Carracosta (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

We have to appreciate the design of Shiny Carracosta because of its uniqueness in Pokemon GO. From having a fabulous color combination to its formidable demeanor, this turtle-like monster is an excellent Shiny addition. The original variant and the shiny one have minor differences in colors, with the former having a darker shade and the latter having a light shade.

The franchise has likely taken inspiration from a giant prehistoric turtle, Archelon, to design Shiny Carracosta. The creature is believed to have lived in the Late Cretaceous period. Unlike the abovementioned creatures, this one can be spotted as a Rock-type due to its rocky shell design. Its face looks like it is wearing a mask, giving the impression of a teenage mutant ninja turtle.

4) Shiny Tyranitar

Shiny Tyranitar (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, the Shiny Tyranitar design is considered by many to be better than its original variant. The regular variant has a greenish hue, while the shiny one sports a light brown shade. There are various speculations regarding its design and from where the company has borrowed ideas for it. While some believe that this Rock-type Shiny Pokemon takes inspiration from dinosaur species, others strongly believe it resembles a kaiju like Godzilla.

In terms of Pokemon GO design and appearance, Godzilla and Shiny Tyranitar have many things in common. From the spikes of different sizes emerging on its back to the way it stands, you can see that it does resemble the fictional creature. When it comes to design, this Pseudo Legendary Pokemon has armor-like skin, black triangular holes on its knees and chest, and purple quadrilateral scale patches.

5) Shiny Tyrantrum

Shiny Tyrantrum (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO's Shiny Tyrantrum resembles a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur, which is known for being aggressive, as we have seen in action multiple times in movies such as Jurassic Park. The body design and the features of both creatures are similar as they sport short forelimbs and long hindlimbs. The franchise drew inspiration from the T-rex for this Rock-type Shiny Pokemon, but with new added details, the design looks simply astonishing.

From an aesthetic standpoint, Shiny Tyrantrum's design is natural and looks like a real dinosaur species in Pokemon GO. It has a dark blue body shade, cream-white spots on the body, black claws, and a spiked collar on its neck. Unlike the other creatures above, this one has the qualities of both Rock and Dragon.