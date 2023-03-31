Jurassic World Evolution 2 Feathered Species Pack review: More pre-historic visitors with delightfully colorful plumage

Ever since its launch back in November 2021, the developers have consistently been adding new content to Jurassic World Evolution 2 in a bid to sustain the hype and excitement surrounding it. Apart from brand new campaigns, Frontier Developments has also introduced multiple new faces from prehistoric times. The recent Feathered Species Pack is a similar tale.

The latest DLC pack brings four new species that players will be able to add to their parks. They have been painstakingly brought to life and are designed to captivate the attention of not just the visitors who make their way to the enclosures but also the players themselves.

While the Feathered Species Pack is not the same as its immediate predecessor, the Dominion Malta Expansion, I was excited to see what the developers have offered with the new DLC.

Four more species get added to Jurassic World Evolution 2 in the Feathered Species Pack

In my initial review of the base Jurassic World Evolution 2 game and for every subsequent DLCs, I have praised the developers at Frontier Developments for how beautifully they have realized these creatures from millions of years ago and introduced a variety of behavioral nuances to capture players' imagination.

With The Feathered Species Pack, they continue the trend of adding more and more of such exciting faces from our prehistoric past brought to life in all their majestic glory. The latest DLC introduces Yutyrannus, Jeholopterus, Deinocheirus, and Sinosauropteryx with them featuring intricate plumage and patterns that catch the eye.

Yutyrannus, also known as the feathered tyrant, was an early Cretaceous period dinosaur that roamed the now Liaoning Province. The meat-eating behemoth was a striking addition to my park, with its white and black striped fur and feathered tail providing it with a distinct look.

Next, I added a handful of Sinosauropteryx to delight my park guests. While I knew they were small, carnivorous dinosaurs, I did have to spend a little time locating them in their large enclosures. The trick is to look for its tail sticking out of the foliage.

The Jeholopterus (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

Sinosauropteryx is an absolute delight to look at, especially with its waving striped tail bobbing behind it as it runs around. The Feathered Species Pack also added the smallest flying species in Jurassic World Evolution 2 with the Jeholopterus. These agile creatures have mesmerizing patterned wings that visitors can catch as the creatures soar within the aviary.

The final addition to the list is Deinocheirus. They are considered to be one of the largest ornithomimosaurs to have ever been discovered. Their physical characteristics make them quite the unique species to have in your park.

Is it worth it?

I have been mulling over and answering these questions with every pack Frontier Developments release for Jurassic World Evolution 2. The developers have consistently managed to create these extinct species with intricate nuances that make them feel alive and a treasure to add to your park.

While the Dominion Expansions remain my absolute favorites among all the available DLC content, I feel that the various packs, including the Feathered Species Pack, are more attuned to the paleontologists among us who would love to add a diverse array of creatures to their park in-game.

The Yutyrannus is here (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

Having said that, I find the Feathered Species Pack to be a great addition to the game and one that players would likely not want to miss out on. Be it watching a Jeholopterus catch insects mid-air or two Sinosauropteryx interacting and playing with each other, I've had an absolute blast with the four creatures introduced with the latest DLC.

Poll : 0 votes