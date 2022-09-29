Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack review - More visitors from millions of years ago 

Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLCs and new packs are delightful bundles of joy for me. They usually focus on bringing in a handful of new dinosaurs for players to add to their carefully crafted parks and sanctuaries. However, the Dominion Biosyn Expansion was a treasure trove with an all-new campaign and never-before-seen feathered dinosaurs.

Well, the Late Cretaceous Pack is unlike its immediate predecessor, with a small number of new faces to greet players when they acquire the DLC. So how does the new pack fare in general?

Four new species await Jurassic World Evolution 2 players in the Late Cretaceous Pack

Drawing inspiration from the Late Cretaceous period, the latest DLC brings four new visitors from over 65 million years ago. This includes "a stealthy hunter of the skies and one of the largest dinosaurs ever discovered."

For someone who enjoyed the nuanced representation of these creatures in Jurassic World Evolution 2, this was an enticing piece of news.

The Styxosaurus (Image via Frontier Developments)

The Styxosaurus was the first thing I was fascinated by. There is something about the marine reptiles in-game that attracts me more than the others, and this one was no different. Back in its time, the dinosaur was able to reach a length of 34 ft, with its neck measuring up to around 17 ft.

Named after a mythological Greek underworld river, Styxosaurus, with its elongated neck, makes for a unique addition to your park. You also get to tweak the creature's genome to get one with bioluminescent pattern colors that look gorgeous at night.

With the Late Cretaceous Park, Jurassic World Evolution 2 also gets a prehistoric monster that was thought to have lived in the Land Down Under. The Australovenator is an agile carnivore that is noted as the "cheetah of its time." It does live up to its moniker in-game.

Aviaries in Jurassic World Evolution 2 have quickly become fan favorites. The developers have done an excellent job at introducing more species for players to add to their enclosures.

The Late Cretaceous Park features the Barbaridactylus. Named after the Barbary Coast of North Africa, the flying reptile sports a distinctive head crest and is a welcome addition. The creature has a wingspan of around 13 ft, and it is thrilling to see it flying around or resting perched atop rocks.

The last dinosaur that the Late Cretaceous Pack offers is one of the largest that was ever discovered, the Alamosaurus.

The species is actually the largest dinosaur known in North America. It was one of the last surviving non-avian dinosaur species. The lumbering giant has spikes on the top of its head, down its back, and even on its tail.

A clash between an Alamosaurus and a Tyrannosaurus rex is a hotly debated topic among dinosaur enthusiasts. A 2005 paper even indicated that they might have co-existed in the same period. I incidentally did not decide to see such a fight play out during my playthrough.

Is it worth it?

As with most of these DLCs, players will be getting a handful of new dinosaurs to access, hatch, and release to their enclosures. These packs are great fun for the paleontologist in those who play Jurassic World Evolution 2.

One of the biggest positives for me, and as I mentioned in my review of the base game, is what an incredible job the developers have done in creating an immersive experience for players.

Frontier Developments perfectly captures the charm of the original movies that have enthralled countless fans over the years. The developer continues to do so with the Late Cretaceous Pack.

Although not as massive as Dominion Biosyn Expansion, the latest DLC brings fresh new faces to Jurassic World Evolution 2 in all their majestic glory.

