Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion review - A feathery ferocious DLC brings a host of new content

Since its launch, Jurassic World Evolution 2 has remained a beloved treasure trove for those players who love everything dinosaurs. In Sportskeeda's review of the base title, I noted that the game was visually impressive on a grand scale and that the tricks, nuances, and looks of the dinosaurs made Jurassic World Evolution 2 a definitive experience that should not be missed.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 @JW_Evolution



The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is now available.



Learn more on our website: Immerse yourself in an all-new campaign and experience the origins of Biosyn Sanctuary, and incubate stunning never-before-seen feathered dinosaurs.The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is now available.Learn more on our website: jurassicworldevolution2.com/dlc/dominion-b… Immerse yourself in an all-new campaign and experience the origins of Biosyn Sanctuary, and incubate stunning never-before-seen feathered dinosaurs.The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is now available.Learn more on our website: jurassicworldevolution2.com/dlc/dominion-b… https://t.co/O5haLLg5wP

It's been more than half a year since the game came out, and it has already seen a number of expansions added to it. Early Cretaceous Pack and Camp Cretaceous Dinosaurs Pack both brought a handful of dinosaurs, variants, and skins to the park management sim.

But it is with Dominion Biosyn Expansion that Frontier Developments delivers a true DLC experience to Jurassic World Evolution 2.

A new campaign, a new Chaos Theory level, a number of dinosaurs, and more await players in Jurassic World Evolution 2 with the Dominion Biosyn Expansion

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was always already set with the lore and mythos of the movies. This gave a sense of familiarity and furthered the immersion aspect of the game, with players being treated to some of the actors from the films voicing their characters.

Dominion Biosyn Expansion ties up with the now-released, latest iteration of the iconic franchise, Jurassic World Dominion.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 @JW_Evolution



Buy now: The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is available now! Experience the origins of Biosyn, and bio-engineer feathered dinosaurs for your parks and facilities.Buy now: jurassicworldevolution2.com/dlc/dominion-b… The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is available now! Experience the origins of Biosyn, and bio-engineer feathered dinosaurs for your parks and facilities.Buy now: jurassicworldevolution2.com/dlc/dominion-b… https://t.co/6pgDZW7mrd

The expansion has the presence of many of the iconic characters from the franchise, like Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), Dr. Alan Grant (voiced by Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (voiced by Laura Dern), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott). A couple of voices amongst these names are sure to tickle the nostalgia within players who have watched the original trilogy.

The New Campaign

Players will get to learn about the creation of Biosyn Valley and the company Biosyn, which plays an integral role in the movie, as anyone who has watched it would already know.

The first thing players will notice is the new Hyper Loop system, an underground transportation network, and invisible fences for dinosaur enclosures.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 @JW_Evolution



Learn more about narrative in the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion on our forums: Explore the rise of Biosyn in the all-new campaign, or help Owen Grady fend off dinosaur rustlers in Chaos Theory: Jurassic World Dominion.Learn more about narrative in the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion on our forums: forums.frontier.co.uk/threads/featur… Explore the rise of Biosyn in the all-new campaign, or help Owen Grady fend off dinosaur rustlers in Chaos Theory: Jurassic World Dominion.Learn more about narrative in the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion on our forums: forums.frontier.co.uk/threads/featur… https://t.co/5bcNotCDNk

Although the former is a welcome addition to the game, the latter is, at times, quite unnerving. The visual image of a fence between the viewer and the prehistoric species provides a sense of relief.

An invisible fence takes it away for both the creature and the humans. This concern was cleverly mentioned during one of the dialogues regarding the invisible fence.

The Amber Mines (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

Another new thing to note is that players will be able to send teams of scientists to Amber Mines to mine the amber-encased DNA of dinosaurs like InGen in the original series. Biosyn has long been known as a company with ill-repute and questionable practices.

They were the ones behind the failure of John Hammond's Jurassic Park, as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, who players found in the expansion, met with Dennis Nedry and offered him money to steal the dinosaur embryos.

In the campaign, even though Dodgson kept asserting how they differ from InGen and Masrani Global, it was clear to me that Biosyn suffered from its own vision of grandeur and megalomania.

Dinosaurs, skins, and a Chaos Theory level

The feathered ones have appeared in Jurassic World Evolution 2 and look glorious as well as true to history. Players will unlock the Pyroraptor through research in the new campaign, followed by mining amber-encased DNA, reconstructing the genome, and synthesizing.

When released, the red-plumed ferocious animal is a treat to watch and a headache to manage. The genus' name literally means "fire thief," and the creature is a small, fast hunter.

Along with it comes Dimetrodon, the oldest prehistoric species added to Jurassic World Evolution 2. The carnivore has a unique neural spine sail on its back and needs a massive amount of water coverage to be happy.

The other two additions to this expansion are the Therizinosaurus, a territorial foliage-grazer with curved claws on its forearms, and the Quetzalcoatlus, one of the largest flying creatures of all time, which requires a number of Aviary domes to satisfy its territory and environmental needs.

The Dominion Biosyn Expansion also brings six new dinosaur skins and two variants based on Jurassic World Dominion, including a 2022 variant for Gigantosaurus, a scarred 2022 version and a feathered version for T-Rex, and new skins for Dilophosaurus and Parasaurolophus.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 @JW_Evolution Use the new dinosaur wrangling mechanic to quickly corral herds of dinosaurs without the use of a transport helicopter.



Now available in Jurassic World Evolution 2's latest free update!



How are you finding dinosaur wrangling, Park Managers? Use the new dinosaur wrangling mechanic to quickly corral herds of dinosaurs without the use of a transport helicopter.Now available in Jurassic World Evolution 2's latest free update!How are you finding dinosaur wrangling, Park Managers? https://t.co/dv1hHV9XNa

The expansion also introduces a new Chaos Theory Level to Jurassic World Evolution 2 set in a snowy Sierra Nevada range, where players will follow Owen Grady in his quest to protect the prehistoric creatures from poachers and rustlers.

There is also a new feature, called the dinosaur-wrangling mechanic, that makes transporting dinosaurs easier with the help of a Ranger Vehicle.

Is the DLC worth it?

The Dominion Biosyn Expansion brings a slew of new content to Jurassic World Evolution 2 and is the biggest DLC the game has seen to date. The addition of the new mechanics not only adds different functionalities to the park but also features its own unique aesthetic, like the invisible fence.

The feast (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

These alone make the DLC a worthy addition to the game, tied-in with the movie. On top of that, players are also being introduced to four new animals as well as various variants and skins. The developers have ensured that Jurassic World Evolution 2 continues to provide an authentic, immersive experience among these majestic creatures.

