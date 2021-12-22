Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack review - New arrivals from a bygone era

Frontier Developments has created a visually rich pre-historic world in Jurassic World Evolution 2 that is sure to excite and enthral the players with love for everything dinosaurs. The game moulds on its predecessor's robust system in creating an even more polished Jurassic Park experience for all. As Sportskeeda's review of the base game states:

"Frontier Developments builds on the success of the previous instalment and the charm of the iconic franchise of Jurassic Park to make Jurassic World Evolution 2 bigger and better in many aspects."

The first DLC for Jurassic World Evolution 2 came out recently and has brought new additions for the players to feature in their park. The downloadable content also comes hand in hand with Update 1, which added several much-needed changes and tweaks to the gameplay mechanics.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Four visitors from the Cretaceous period

"Four awe-inspiring pre-historic species make Jurassic World Evolution 2’s first DLC a must-have."

Jurassic World Evolution 2 @JW_Evolution



Read the full update notes on our website: The Early Cretaceous Pack, featuring Kronosaurus, Dsungaripterus, Minmi, and Wuerhosaurus, is out now! Free Update 1 is also out, with new Sandbox maps and DFW themed buildings, to name a few.Read the full update notes on our website: jurassicworldevolution2.com/update-notes/1… The Early Cretaceous Pack, featuring Kronosaurus, Dsungaripterus, Minmi, and Wuerhosaurus, is out now! Free Update 1 is also out, with new Sandbox maps and DFW themed buildings, to name a few.Read the full update notes on our website: jurassicworldevolution2.com/update-notes/1… https://t.co/mTmoGrzhoD

The paid DLC adds four new dinosaurs for players to get a hold of. There are two land dinosaurs in the pack, one marine and one flying reptile. The stunning visuals and nuanced mechanics of the dinosaurs in the base game do an excellent job of making a realistic rendition of these four creatures from the past.

Wuerhosaurus

Part of the stegosaurid family, Wuerhosaurus has similar tail spikes to Stegosaurus to defend themselves. It has a squatter stance that helps it feed on vegetation and undergrowth. Wuerhosaurus is one of the last genera of stegosaurians that existed.

Wuerhosaurus in Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Image via Frontier)

Minmi

This genus of ankylosaurian dinosaurs lived during the early Cretaceous age of Australia, around 133 to 120 million. Minmi is a small armoured dinosaur but unlike other ankylosaurians, it "has horizontally oriented bone plates running along the sides of its back, making the Minmi well-protected against predators."

Minmi in Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Image via Frontier)

Dsungaripterus

Flying reptiles have been one of the most interesting parts of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Players are first introduced to these majestic creatures in the fourth chapter of the campaign. Dsungaripterus is a small and stout pterosaur. It has a comparatively huge head and a distinctive head crest.

Dsungaripterus in Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Image via Frontier)

Kronosaurus

Aptly named after the leader of the Greek Titans Kronos, this marine reptile is one of the largest pliosaurs to have existed. With elongated crocodile-like jaws coupled with massive fins, this reptile is a terrifying addition to anyone's Jurassic Park. The voiceover cautions the player to follow all safety guidelines while dealing with the Kronosaurus.

Is it worth it?

The Early Cretaceous expansion pack was just the thing that brought me back to the world of Jurassic World Evolution 2. The flying reptiles had already caught my fancy during my first playthrough, and I definitely wanted to see the new one in its full glory.

The four creatures are majestic in their own unique ways, and Frontier Development has done a commendable job at bringing these beasts to life on the screen. The only issue here is the slightly steep price of INR 569 / $7.99. The preference of buying the pack for these four dinosaurs will depend on the player's choice.

The stunning visuals of Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Image via Frontier)

Also Read Article Continues below

The developers have poured special care into how these dinosaurs interact with each other and their environment. With each new addition like this, the game further becomes a treasure-trove for not just management sim enthusiasts but the palaeontologists in all of us.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar