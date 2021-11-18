Top 10 dinosaurs from the films that can be played in Jurassic World Evolution 2

Frontier Developments' latest installment of its successful Dinosaur Tycoon series, Jurassic World Evolution 2, has done an exemplary job at bringing the prehistoric creatures to life. The developers have managed to create a game that truly reflects the majesty of these dinosaurs in full glory.

Dinosaurs have fascinated humans for millennia. They gave rise to the myths about dragons, giants and other such creatures across cultures. By 17th - 18th century, the scientific world had learned to recognize them. But it was in the late 20th century that dinosaur research encountered a surge in activity.

In public perception, dinosaurs found prominence in popular culture with Michael Crighton's Jurassic Park and its subsequent film adaptation by Steven Spielberg. This has spawned an iconic franchise that has persisted as a cultural juggernaut and an answer to a what-if. What if we could actually bring dinosaurs back to life?

Jurassic World Evolution 2 @JW_Evolution Enter a world evolved! Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now. Enter a world evolved! Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now. https://t.co/RwP37qzvdz

Here are the top 10 Dinosaurs in the game that fans will remember from the films.

A look at the prehistoric species in Jurassic World Evolution 2

10) Spinosaurus

Spinosaurus (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

Spinosaurus plays the antagonist in the third film of the Jurassic Park franchise. It has a T-Rex-like presence on the screen except with a protruding spine.

In a nod to the Spinosaurus from Jurassic Park 3, the game has added the sound of a ringing satellite phone to its iteration of the dinosaur.

9) Triceratops

Triceratops (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

Triceratops' name is derived from the Greek words trí (three), kéras (horn), and ṓps (face). This distinctive feature, the three horns on the armored head, makes it a very well known dinosaur for everyone.

In JWE2, they are very picky about cohabitation with other species.

8) Dilophosaurus

Dilophosaurus (Image via Jurassic World Evolution)

Their flaring neckfrills, one of the most popular aspects of the species, was a fictional addition in the film. Dilophosauruses were the undoing of Jurassic Park's disgruntled scientist, Dennis Nedry.

It is fun watching them skip around in their paddocks in Jurassic World Evolution 2. They are one of the earliest dinosaurs available in the first Chaos Theory challenge.

7) Compsognathus

Compsognathus (Image via Jurassic world Evolution)

They are small little cute pet-like creatures that appeared in the original novel and made their cinematic debut in The Lost World. They are nicknamed 'Compies' and basically overwhelm their prey through sheer numbers and persistence.

6) Indominus Rex

Indominus Rex (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

The primary antagonist of Jurassic World is a scientific experiment made from a genetic cocktail - a mixture of DNAs of multiple species like T-Rex, Velociraptor, Carnotasaurus, cuttle fish, tree frog, pit viper snake etc.

The beast is one of the final unlocks in Jurassic World Evolution 2 on the carnivorous list.

5) Pteranodon

Pteranodon (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

One of the most iconic scenes of the film franchise was seeing the Pteranodon flying by the helicopters. These flying creatures are housed in aviaries in Jurassic World Evolution 2. They are an absolute beauty to look at as they fly around the cage interacting with different elements.

4) Mosasaurus

Marine Reptile (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

Mosasaurus was an apex predator of the prehistoric oceans and is seen in its full majesty in Jurassic World where it plays a deus ex machina at the very end by dragging the Indominus Rex under water.

Mosasuraus is available in Jurassic World Evolution 2 as one of the marine reptiles.

3) Brachiosaurus

Brachiosaurus (Image via Jurassic World Evolution)

Watching these long-necked gentle beasts stroll around in their enclosure is one of the most peaceful experiences for the players. These gentle giants are the first fully visible dinosaurs that the viewers see in Jurassic Park.

Seeing these huge creatures creates a sense of wonder and magic that enthralls the players.

2) Velociraptor

"Clever Girl" (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

These were the first species synthesized in the movie and have played an important role in almost the entire franchise. They became the primary source of dread in the last section of the first film and earned the moniker "clever girls." Velociraptors also became a huge plot point in Jurassic World where Owen had bonded with a group of them.

In Jurassic World Evolution 2, players can notice the movement and mannerism of these pack creatures.

1) Tyrannosaurus Rex

T-Rex (Image via Jurassic World Evolution 2)

This beast, adorning with the logo of the franchise, is probably the most iconic dinosaur in the world because of the franchise. The T-Rex in the first film was terrifyingly grand. Watching the majestic animal slowly toy with the car was a bone-chilling scene and one to remember. It was also the saving grace in Jurassic World.

Although unlocking T-Rex in Jurassic World Evolution 2 takes time, the game manages to capture the beast in all its terrifying glory.

Jurassic Park (Image via Jurassic Park)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was released on PC and other platforms 9 November 2021. Check out Sportskeeda's review of it here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul