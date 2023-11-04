5 most unique Water-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Each Pokemon GO type features some of the best Pokemon designs ever. From Fire to Grass and Water-type, you can find phenomenal artwork of regular Pokemon and Shiny ones. While the original version is more descriptive about its ordinary nature, Shiny focuses more on rareness and uniqueness. These reasons entice collectors and hunters, and they pursue the hunt to collect some of the most creative Water-type Shiny Pokemon.

Each region has its own unique Pokemon, which stand out as the most spellbinding. Not only the Shiny variants but the regular and Shadow forms also share the same captivating qualities. That said, here is the list of the five most intriguing Water-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Shiny Kyogre and four other Water-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Gyarados

Shiny Gyarados (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Gyarados and its Shiny forms are among the most desirable critters in all Pokemon games. In Pokemon GO, if you find the shiny variant without evolving Magikarp, you are indeed lucky. However, that is often not the case. As a result, this increases the demand for Shiny Gyarados. The company drew inspiration for its design from the ancient Chinese myth. The story tells us that a carp evolves into a flying dragon, just like the evolution process of Magikarp.

The original version of Gyarados is definitely fantastic, but the Shiny one is more appealing. A long serpentine body, overlapping scales, predominantly red body coloring, and characteristics of dragons make this creature a treasuring addition.

2) Shiny Greninja

Shiny Greninja (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

A few fans consider Shiny Greninja’s design as slightly off and requiring design modification. However, these opinions aren’t accurate regarding what the community believes in. From Pokemon GO to other mainline games, it is hunted for multiple reasons. People also compare the stance of Shiny Greninja with Spiderman, as the superhero is often seen with this posture.

The franchise borrowed ideas to design this form from a frog and a ninja, and it sports a contrasting color combination. The body design of Shiny Greninja is simply astonishing. Due to its body functionality, it can make swift moves like a ninja.

3) Shiny Milotic

Shiny Milotic (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, Shiny Milotic is unique in so many ways. From its incredible beauty to its exquisite design, when you see it performing, not only does it captivate your heart, but it also leaves you stunned. It has one of the classic designs with no extra body features. Moreover, its fighting animation is really cool. Going by popular opinions, the franchise may have drawn ideas to design this Shiny Snake Pokemon from the mythical Sea Serpent and the Indian Rat Snake. For aesthetic pleasure, they might have also included some features of the mermaid.

By deviating from the original variant in terms of shades, this Water-type Pokemon's Shiny version appears more vibrant and cute. It has a cream-shade body, two red antennae, blue hair-like fins, and a point on its head. These features perfectly fit the design, making it a monster with beauty and beastly qualities.

4) Shiny Vaporeon

Shiny Vaporeon (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Water-type variant from the Shiny eeveelution, Shiny Vaporeon, boasts a simple yet appealing design in Pokemon GO. The reasons behind its attractiveness are its colorings, body structure, and the sources of inspiration developers drew from to make it this wonderful. The community believes that it looks like a cat, a dog, or even a dolphin and shares many characteristics with fish and other animals.

Not only does this creature have a distinct constitution, but it also has impressive Pokemon GO battle statistics. It resembles a cat when it smiles, but it looks like a fox when it has a cunning look. It also bears a resemblance to a dolphin due to its blue body shade, long fishtail, and fins on the tip of the tail. These are the main reasons why Shiny hunters love hunting this Water-type Shiny Pokemon.

5) Shiny Kyogre

Shiny Kyogre (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO fans want to collect Shiny Legendary Kyogre for multiple reasons. While some want to showcase it because of its rarity and limited availability, others aspire to use it to compete in a higher league and win in a grand fashion. Judging by its looks, this Water-type Shiny Pokemon is modeled after a blue whale, the largest mammal on our planet. Though the Shiny variant has an entirely altered coloring, it gives the monster the recognition it deserves.

Shiny Kyogre has a dark purple body with two massive pectoral fins and a tail with four parts. The red stripes on its dorsal fins, body, eyes, and chin make this monster one of the unique Water-type Pokemon.