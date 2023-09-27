Pokemon GO Dialga PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Dialga has been one of the better attackers in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Being a dual Dragon- and Steel-type Pocket Monster, this legendary beast has an amazing defensive elemental typing. This, along with strong stats, makes Dialga one of the strongest contenders for the top spot on the leaderboard. While it is not flexible to fit in every format of the Pokemon GO Battle League, Dialga surely knows how to perform in the open Master League.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Dialga in PvP and PvE. We will also give you an idea about the best counters for this iconic beast in this game.

Best PvE moveset for Dialga in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Dialga

Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Draco Meteor and Iron Head as the Charged moves would be the best offensive defensive moveset for Dialga. This moveset will give you the best damage output when it comes to raids and gym battles.

You can also use Metal Claw as the Fast move along with Iron Head as the primary Charged move to get a Steel-type elemental coverage. However, the previous moveset is still going to be a better option to go with.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Dialga

You cannot leave legendary beasts in Pokemon Gyms. So, you will not need a defensive moveset for Dialga in this game.

Is Dialga good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Dialga is an excellent creature to have in your team, given its amazing moveset and ability to eat attacks from the NPC threats.

However, it does lack a bit when it comes to DPS. If you compare it to other Dragon-type attackers, Dialga will feel like a downgrade.

Best PvP moveset for Dialga in Pokemon GO

Dragon Breath as the Fast move along with Iron Head and Draco Meteor as the Charged moves would be the best PvP moveset for this Pocket Monster in this game.

Is Dialga good in Pokemon GO PvP?

When it comes to the Great League, you can’t use Dialga as its CP would be too high (greater than 1,500).

In the Ultra League, Dialga is below average. Even though you get a larger CP cap of 2,500 in this format, it is still not enough for Dialga to show its true potential. It gets severely throttled by the low CP limit.

The Master League is where this Pokemon comes to life. You get the Dragon-type goodness while being immune to the fairies in the meta. It is a great beast to have in your roster and even though Niantic has tried to keep it in check with numerous balance changes, Dialga never fails to help you earn a decent rank on the leaderboard.

All moves that Dialga can learn in Pokemon GO

Dialga is a dual Dragon- and Steel-type Pokemon and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Ground

Dialga is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Electric

Flying

Grass

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 4,565 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 275

: 275 Defense : 211

: 211 Stamina: 205

Dialga can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves:

Dragon Breath : This is a Dragon-type move. It does 12 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Dragon-type move. It does 12 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8 Energy Per Second (EPS). Metal Claw: This is a Steel-type move. It does 11.43 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

Charged moves:

Draco Meteor : This is a one-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 150. It does 41.67 DPS and 1.50 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 62.50.

: This is a one-bar Dragon-type move with a base power of 150. It does 41.67 DPS and 1.50 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 62.50. Iron Head : This is a two-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 60. It does 31.58 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.89.

: This is a two-bar Steel-type move with a base power of 60. It does 31.58 DPS and 1.20 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.89. Thunder: This is a one-bar Electric-type move with a base power of 100. It does 41.67 DPS and 1.00 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 41.67.

Best counters for Dialga in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, Dialga is extremely vulnerable to Fighting- and Ground-type Pocket Monsters. So, you can use the following creatures to counter a Dialga in your battles:

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Groudon

Therian Landorus

Excadrill

Landorus

Meloetta

Blaziken

Rhyperior

Machamp

Garchomp

Pheromosa

Buzzwole

Breloom

Haxorus

Emboar

Terrakion

Golurk

Sirfetch’d

Rhydon

Bewear

Toxicroak

Mamoswine

Alakazam

Donphan

Sawk

Golem

Heracross

Swampert

Virizion

Hero Forme Zacian

Chesnaught

Yveltal

These critters will give you the best results against Dialga. However, if you use other creatures that have elemental typings to counter Dialga, you should be able to shut it down in your matchups.