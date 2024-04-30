5 best episodes from Pokemon XY, ranked

Pokemon XY offers some of the best episodes that the franchise's anime series has to offer. With the original series coming to an end in favor of the new Horizons rendition, many fans look back on the adventures of Ash and friends with fond nostalgia. As such, many like to reflect back on the series and some of its best episodes.

While this part had a lot to like about it, some episodes stood out from the rest due to their characterization of the people and namesake monsters of the cast and the situations they found themselves in. This season also hosted the beloved Mega Evolution specials. Here are the five best episodes from Pokemon XY.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

Top 5 best episodes from the Pokemon XY anime

Although a difficult choice, here are some of the best episodes from the Pokemon XY anime series:

5) Battling with Elegance and a Big Smile

This episode was a major step for Serena's character development in Pokemon XY (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like many seasons of the anime prior, Ash's traveling companions have a goal for their journey as well. While May and Dawn had Pokemon Contests, Serena had Pokemon Showcases. These Pokemon Beauty Pagents were very similar to Contests, but were exclusive to this season of the anime.

In this episode, Serena runs into the famous Showcase star, Aria, while undercover enjoying her time in Lumiose City. This episode ends with a battle between the two where Aria offers some life-changing advice for Serena, she echoes her sentiment to her Fennekin, who evolves as a result.

4) A Festival Trade! A Festival Farewell

This episode of Pokemon XY featured some iconic Team Rocket moments, solidifying them as some of the best anime anti-heroes in history (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the beloved Team Rocket episodes that many fans of the Pokemon anime series love, Pokemon XY hosted this touching tale expanding on the bond between Jessie and her Pumpkaboo.

During a Halloween-themed festival, Team Rocket is invited to the castle of Count Pumpka who offers Jessie a trade for her Pumpkaboo.

While initially going through with the deal, Jessie quickly expresses remorse after reflecting on her past with her Pumpkaboo. However, after seeing Pumpkaboo evolve into Gourgeist, the count's Pumkaboo is no longer interested, leading to the count recalling his trade.

3) Defending the Homeland

Ash's Goodra underwent some of the strongest character development in Pokemon XY, with this episode being one of its best (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The character development for Ash's Pokemon was one of the highlights of the series, with promenant team members like his Hawlucha, Greninja, and Noibat often getting entire episodes dedicated to their development and training. However, none stand out more than Ash's Goodra.

Once a weak Goomy before stumbling upon Ash and friends, Goodra quickly became one of Ash's most valuable assets. However, after learning the backstory behind Goodra and the wetlands it once called home, Ash understood as Goodra wanted to stay behind to defend its native land from any future enemies and invasions. A similar story to Misty's Togetic.

2) The Bonds of Mega Evolution

This episode made for a great conclusion to the Korrina arc of Pokemon XY (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the earlier part of the series, the Shalour City Gym Leader, Korrina, joined the main cast on her quest to wield Mega Evolution. However, when she finally gained her keystone and Lucario's mega stone, Lucario lost control and grew incredibly violent before being defeated by Korrina's grandfather and his Lucario.

This led her and the main cast on a journey to control Lucario's Mega Evolution. It came to a conclusion in this episode after a battle between her and Mabel, a Mega Evolution master who trained Korrina's grandfather. Afterwards, she awaited Ash to complete some last-minute training before their gym battle.

1) Mega Evolution Special 1

This series of special episodes in Pokemon XY revolved around Mega Evolution and a new protagonist, Alain (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first part of the Mega Evolution special made the biggest impact. It started off strong with a battle between two Mega Evolutions, as well as introducing us to Alain, the protagonist of this miniseries who would become a much more important character later in the season. Alain's partner, Charizard, is what makes him so iconic, being capable of Mega Evolving into Mega Charizard X.

This special set up not only a brilliant tie-in to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, the newest games at the time, but Alain's introduction set up arguably the best Pokemon League arc the anime has ever seen. The first episode of the Mega Evolution special is to thank for the groundbreaking conclusion of the season.

