5 of Ash's best Pokemon from Sinnoh

Ash Ketchum was the protagonist of the Pokemon main series anime. He journeyed through different regions, catching and meeting various species along the way. However, some of the best and most iconic members of his own team were encountered and caught in the Sinnoh region.

In this article, we will go over the five best Pokemon that Ash Ketchum captured and trained in the Sinnoh region. Each creature is assessed in detail, including its strengths and notable appearances.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ash Ketchum: 5 best Pokemon caught in the Sinnoh region

1) Infernape

Ash's Infernape activating its ability, Blaze, in the anime (Image via TPC)

Species: Flame Pokemon

Flame Pokemon Type: Fire/Fighting

Infernape is one of Ash's most iconic Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. Ash originally received Chimchar after Paul, a rival trainer who mistreated it, abandoned it.

Chimchar found a supportive and encouraging partner in its new trainer. With Ash’s guidance, the critter first evolved into Monferno and then Infernape, finally realizing its full potential.

Infernape’s ability, Blaze, which boosts its Fire-type moves when it's low on health, played a crucial role in many battles. This, combined with its speed and raw power, made the Pocket Monster a formidable opponent.

One of the most memorable moments was during the Sinnoh League when Infernape pushed its limits, activated Blaze, and defeated Paul’s Electivire, showcasing its personal growth and Ash’s successful mentorship.

2) Staraptor

Staraptor and Ash winning Squallville PokeRinger competition in the anime (Image via TPC)

Species: Predator Pokemon

Predator Pokemon Type: Normal/Flying

Staraptor, starting as a Starly, was one of the first creatures Ash caught in Sinnoh. Evolving from Starly to Staravia and finally to Staraptor, this bird became a key player on Ash’s team due to its impressive aerial combat skills, speed, and versatility.

Moves like Brave Bird and Close Combat showcased its strength, bravery and viability in battle. Staraptor’s pivotal victories include defeating Candice’s Medicham and Volkner’s Luxray, proving its worth and potential in crucial battles.

3) Torterra

Ash's Torterra battling against the Elite Four Bertha's Hippowdon (Image via TPC)

Species: Continent Pokemon

Continent Pokemon Type: Grass/Ground

Torterra, Ash’s defensive powerhouse, started its journey as a Turtwig before evolving into Grotle and finally Torterra. Torterra’s evolution showcased both its resilience and strength, making it a cornerstone of Ash’s team.

This Grass-type starter Pokemon had an impressive moveset, including Leaf Storm, Rock Climb, and Earthquake, which made it a versatile and formidable presence on the battlefield. Its battle against Palmer’s Rhyperior in the Battle Frontier and its contributions in the Sinnoh League highlighted its capabilities.

Despite struggling with its mobility after evolving, Torterra adapted well and remained a loyal and dependable partner for Ash.

4) Buizel

Ash and Buizel's creatively invented move, Ice Aqua Jet, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Species: Sea Weasel Pokemon

Sea Weasel Pokemon Type: Water

Buizel, known for its energetic and competitive nature, was initially captured by Dawn before being traded to Ash for his Ambipom. This pure Water-type Pokemon quickly became one of Ash’s most reliable battlers, known for its speed and agility in water-based and land battles.

Buizel’s Aqua Jet, Ice Punch, and Water Pulse moves were instrumental in several gym battles, including its victory over Maylene’s Lucario and Crasher Wake’s Floatzel, the evolved form of Buizel.

Ash and Buizel showed-off their bond through creative battling techniques and invented a unique move together, the infamous Ice Aqua Jet.

Buizel had a purpose in Ash’s Sinnoh region journey, getting better and better as it went along. The critter was always eager to battle everything that came its way. It could easily be the most tenacious member Ash has ever traveled with.

5) Gliscor

Gliscor and Ash as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Species: Fang Scorp Pokemon

Fang Scorp Pokemon Type: Ground/Flying

Gliscor started as Ash’s Gligar and turned out to be one of his most useful Sinnoh allies. Gligar evolved into Gliscor using a Razor Fang and became a powerful member of the team.

Gliscor’s unique typing and diverse move set, including Fire Fang, X-Scissor, and Stone Edge, provided Ash with a tactical advantage in many battles. It was a tricky opponent for many challengers due to both its aerial mobility and hard-hitting attacks.

Gliscor's victory over Byron’s Bastiodon and the essential role it played during the Sinnoh League places it among Ash’s best Pokemon.

The Sinnoh region saw Ash grow as a trainer, maturing and getting stronger alongside his team as they faced trials and tribulations.

These five Pocket Monsters - Infernape, Staraptor, Torterra, Buizel, and Gliscor - were essential in helping Ash become a great trainer at the end of Sinnoh. His wins could not have been achieved without their assistance. These creatures easily secured their place in the hearts of fans as memorable characters from Ash's Sinnoh arc.