5 of Ash's best Pokemon from Kanto

Ash Ketchum, the main character of the first iteration of the Pokemon anime, has traveled across various regions throughout the show's lifespan. However, with Ash retired in favor of the cast of the new Horizons series, many fans are feeling nostalgic for the old days of the franchise. While the lucky trainer has caught many powerful allies during his adventure, the friends he made in the Kanto region are some of the most iconic and recognizable in the franchise.

Here are Ash's five best Pokemon from the Kanto season of the anime.

Ash's 5 best Pokemon from the Kanto anime

1) Bulbasaur

Ash caught all three Kanto starters during his adventure (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once the fierce guardian of the Hidden Village, Bulbasaur valiantly watched over its injured, weak, or sick peers during their stay at the sanctuary. Upon seeing Ash and friends for the first time, he courageously fought against Misty's Starmie and Ash's Butterfree to protect a wild Oddish Misty was trying to capture.

Trending

Towards the end of its debut episode, after a fight against Team Rocket, Bulbasaur sees that Ash truly is a kind soul who wants to help others. Afterward, Bulbasaur challenges Ash to a battle and allows itself to be captured by the trainer.

2) Squirtle

Ash's Squirtle is easily one of his most recognizable allies from the Kanto season (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The leader of the Squirtle Squad, Ash's Squirtle was once a troublemaker who gave the police force of Vermillion City quite a tough time. Before even joining Ash's team, Squirtle made a menacing first impression after threatening to execute Misty if Ash and Pikachu did not return to where the Squirtle Squad held them. Ash had requested to temporarily leave to get his traveling companion a Super Potion for prior injuries.

Although this was changed to Squirtle saying he would dye Misty's hair in the English dub, he still stood on business until he retired from Ash's team later in the show. His time on Ash's team was well spent, winning six of the ten battles he was used in.

3) Pikachu

Pikachu was Ash's first-ever Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the very first episode of the anime, Ash oversleeps on his 10th birthday, the day he was supposed to get his Pokemon license and start his journey. Because of this, Ash missed out on the chance to get a traditional Kanto starter. As such, he was stuck with a resentful Pikachu who openly despised him and disobeyed his commands.

Thankfully, Pikachu quickly outgrew this rebellious phase after Ash saved him from a flock of angry Spearows. Ever since, Ash and Pikachu have been inseparable, with the duo traveling across almost every main region together. As a fitting conclusion, Ash and Pikachu would go on to win the Masters Eight Tournament, crowning the two the world champions.

4) Charizard

Ash's Charizard is just as notorious as Ash's Pikachu, with it reappearing frequently throughout the original series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard would make its debut as a Charmander in the iconic Charmander - The Stray Pokemon episode of the anime. Abandoned by its original trainer, Damien, Charmander was sent to wait on a rock for its master to return. Ash and his friends stumbled across Charmander on their way to a nearby Pokemon Center, where Ash and Brock began to worry for its safety.

After rescuing it from a rain storm, Charmander ultimately agreed to join Ash's party, and it eventually fully evolved into Charizard. While Charizard was originally very rebellious against Ash, the two would soon come to an understanding during the Orange Islands arc of the Kanto anime, and Charizard would become a returning character ever since.

5) Kingler

Though not as iconic as other members of Ash's party, Kingler was Ash's best battler in the Kanto season (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's Kingler may not be as popular in the eyes of mainstream fans of the anime, but older fans and enthusiasts have grown a deep appreciation for this powerful battler. Making its battling debut during the Pokemon League, Ash would use the then-Krabby against Mandi, a powerful trainer on the league's water battlefield.

After winning the first round of its first-ever battle, Krabby evolved into Kingler and proceeded to absolutely body Mandi's remaining team members. Kingler would only lose one battle in its career due to Ash forgetting about Psyduck's psychic headaches before ordering it to pinch into the duck's head.