Pokemon Journeys just confirmed the return of Squirtle and more ages old characters

Pokemon Journeys is coming to an end, with Ash Ketchum retiring as the series' main character following his victory over Leon, which made him the World Champion. While this is a bittersweet moment for many fans, a miniseries will chronicle his quest to become a Pokemon Master, featuring two new characters and several Pokemon.

A recent disclosure about the upcoming Pokemon Journeys miniseries, titled Aim to be a Pokemon Master, has drawn the attention of fans. The series' title hinted that many characters from the past will return in these eleven episodes to celebrate Ash's journey as well as thank fans for their support over the years.

The Squirtle Gang, Misty, and others will be seen once again in Pokemon Journeys special episodes

The fifth episode of the Pokemon Journeys miniseries is tentatively named Burn! The Squirtle Squad. This is likely the most important news about the miniseries since it will herald the return of a heavily overshadowed yet adored Pokemon.

The Squirtle Squad first appeared in the 12th episode of The Indigo League, titled Here Comes the Squirtle Squad. The rebel water-type Pokemons were abandoned by their trainers, resulting in all of them becoming troublemakers. However, Ash saved the gang's leader, and the Squirtle Squad became firefighters after putting out a fire started by Team Rocket. The leader then became a member of Ash's team.

Later, in an annual firefighting competition called the Fire and Rescue Grand Prix, Ash's Squirtle joined the Squirtle Squad and helped them win. Soon after, Ash let Squirtle go to be with his gang, where he would be happy. The Squirtle Gang's return was anticipated by Ash and Pikachu's visions and dreams during the Pokemon Journeys series. However, a slew of other characters will be returning as well.

The conclusion of Pokemon Journeys will undoubtedly be sad, but there is a silver lining to this news, as fans will be able to watch some of their favorite side characters share the screen once more. As of now, Misty and Brock, two of Ash's oldest traveling companions, have reportedly been confirmed to appear in the final arc. Fans can also expect Cillian to appear with them.

The title of the fourth episode is Beartic's Sigh!, and it will see Ash and Misty going on a rescue mission to save Brock after fighting a Pokemon alongside Cillian. However, the title of the episode has frustrated many fans who believe that focusing on Beatric is a waste of time when their beloved characters are going to say farewell.

While there will be many cameos and nostalgic episodes, Ash's father's appearance, if it takes place, will be the most impactful. Since he has always been absent from the series, it has become a running gag. However, there have been hints and teases of him appearing in person for the first time to make the journey extra wholesome.

