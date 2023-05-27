Can you mega evolve Mewtwo in Pokemon GO? 

Pokemon GO players once again have a chance to obtain Mewtwo and are currently running to local raid spots to challenge its new Shadow Raid. While some trainers will stick to using the original Legendary Pokemon in the mobile game's competitive Battle League, others may simply be interested in completing more raids.

This has led many players to invest their time in Mega Evolutions. These new forms debuted in the sixth generation of the Pocket Monster franchise. Since then, players have been awaiting their return to the main series titles. While they are yet to return in these games, they are alive and well in Pokemon GO.

However, not every Mega Evolution is available in Niantic's mobile spin-off. With this being the case, many trainers who have played the main series titles may be wondering if Mewtwo can still make use of the two different Mega Evolutions given to it in Pokemon X and Y (for the Nintendo 3DS).

Mewtwo cannot be mega evolved in Pokemon GO for now

Mewtwo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both forms of Mega Mewtwo are still absent from Pokemon GO, despite Niantic teasing the release of one of them a couple of years ago. While this does not impact those who use their Mewtwo for competitive play, raiders are left to wonder what it would be like if they had access to the two incredibly powerful evolutions.

Much like Charizard, the split between the two games that brought the debut of Mega Evolution, Pokemon X and Y, left Mewtwo with two different Mega Evolutions. Similarly to the Kantonian Fire Starter, both of these different forms have their strengths and weaknesses.

The most unique of the two is Mega Mewtwo X. This form grants Mewtwo a new secondary Fighting typing while increasing its physical attack and defense stats. Since Pokemon GO does not separate physical and special attacks like the main series, this would likely translate to an increased attack and defense stat.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Mega Mewtwo Y keeps the Pocket Monster's typing as a pure Psychic-type creature and greatly increases the power of its special attack and defense. This will likely result in a similar increase in Mewtwo's general attack and defense.

Though the forms are yet to make it to Pokemon GO, it could be predicted that Mega Mewtwo Y will be the more popular of the forms. This is due to the Fighting secondary typing adding more weaknesses to Mewtwo, leaving it vulnerable to a larger cast of potential Raid Bosses.

Since no release date has been teased for either Mega Mewtwo X or Y in Pokemon GO, it would be hard to estimate one. The only thing trainers can do is wait until Niantic decides to release more information about these highly-anticipated Mega Evolutions.

