Pokemon Unite Greninja guide: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Greninja, who has been in the game since its initial release, is one of Pokemon Unite's most popular characters. Thanks to the game's new additions to the playable roster, the metagame is always seeing changes. As such, Greninja players may want to see if there are any changes to their favorite character.

With the game being free-to-play and Greninja being one of the first characters that players unlock, many new players may be tempted to give the pick a try. However, Unite is a much different game from anything the Pokemon franchise has done previously, being the franchise's first romp in the MOBA genre.

So what should players know about Greninja in Pokemon Unite? Knowing a character's best role as well as some good item choices can easily separate a good player from a great one. Having a solid grasp on what moves Greninja uses best can also make a big difference.

Playing Greninja in Pokemon Unite: Everything to know

Greninja as it appears in the anime

The first thing every player should know about a given character before they decide to use it in-game is its recommended role.

Greninja performs best in the center area, or "jungle," as it is commonly referred to as. This means Greninja is not restricted to just one lane. Rather, its role is to serve as more of an ambusher.

The playstyle of a jungler like Greninja in Pokemon Unite is one that takes a lot of time to master, more so than players who sit in lanes.

Rather than fighting and taking down the occasional Altaria or Vespiquen, junglers farm the wild creatures that spawn in the center of the map. It is important to keep an eye on the map as well as see which lanes need help.

For optimal held items in Pokemon Unite, players should bring the Scope Lens, Attack Weight, and the Muscle Band.

These items work to greatly increase Greninja's burst damage, which suits its assassin playstyle. This is also complimented by taking the X Speed battle item, which allows Greninja to briefly move faster.

In terms of the best moveset that is making the biggest impact in the metagame in Pokemon Unite, players should opt for Surf and Smokescreen.

Smokescreen is great for impairing the vision of opponents for easy engages and free disengages. Surf works great as a dash as well as a solid form of area damage. The move also combos well following Smokescreen.

There are some downsides to playing this character. Since Greninja is a burst assassin, it lacks any form of bulk or sustain.

As such, Greninja could be a free takedown if the enemy team catches it. This means that Greninja should either be farming wild Pokemon in the center area or picking off weakened enemies after a team fight.

Overall, Greninja is a tride and true assassin archetype in the MOBA genre. Specializing in high amounts of front-loaded damage, Pokemon Unite's Greninja is great for cleaning up after team fights.

If players can sit through the pick's slow early game, Greninja can be very valuable against enemy teams without defenders.

