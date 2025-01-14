Why is McDonald’s shutting down three CosMc’s branches? Reasons, new store formats and more details explored

McDonald’s has announced the closure of three of its CosMc’s locations just over a year after first launching the beverage-focused restaurant. The fast-food chain announced on January 9, 2025, that it will be closing three of its larger locations that were remodeled to be CosMc’s’ branches. Instead, they will be opening two new smaller format stores in 2025.

Speaking about the closure, McDonald's wrote in a press release,

“We have had the benefit of testing out different location sizes and setups – from revamping larger restaurant spaces to building smaller prototype locations that focus more on the drive-thru and digital experience. We learned that the smaller format stores allow us to test new, unique circumstances that are reflective of our customer base.”

McDonald’s CosMc’s locations that have been closed

CosMc's is McDonald's beverage-focused spinoff restaurant (Image via Getty)

McDonald’s has not specified which three CosMc’s locations have been closed. However, comparing its locations page from prior weeks to the present, USA TODAY reports that two of CosMc’s’ Texas stores were removed from their website.

The stores removed are the CosMc’s’ at 7304 Denton Hwy, Watauga, TX, and 300 East Abram St Ste 150, Arlington, TX. The location at 861 W Stacy Road in Allen, TX, is listed as “coming soon.”

What is CosMc’s?

CosMc's first location was opened in Illinois (Image via Getty)

McDonald’s first announced the launch of CosMc’s on December 6, 2023. In a press release, the fast-food chain stated they would be “testing CosMc’s, a new small-format, beverage-led concept that’s truly out of this world.”

The spinoff restaurant leans into a space-based theme that combines a futuristic aesthetic with nostalgia, according to USA TODAY. The first CosMc’s location was opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in December 2023. CosMc’s has since opened six branches in various locations, including Dallas and San Antonio.

CosMc’s menu explored

CosMc's offers a lineup of beverages combining bold and unexpected flavors (Image via Getty)

CosMc’s offers a lineup of “otherworldly” beverages rooted in experimenting with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, according to their website. The restaurant states that they offer a range of specialty lemonades and teas, indulgent blended beverages, and cold coffee.

Some of CosMc’s bestselling drinks include the Island Pick Me Up Punch, Churro Cold Brew Frappe, and the Sour Energy Burst. The Fruity Popping Boba is CosMc’s most popular drink customization.

The McDonald’s spinoff restaurant also offers savory options, including Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites, and Pretzel Bites. On the sweet food front, they offer options like Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae, McPops, and Caramel Fudge Brownies.

McDonald’s has announced that CosMc’s two new smaller format stores will be located in Texas and will be launched sometime in 2025.

