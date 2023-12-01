"Evil love child of a Taco Bell and a Starbucks": McDonald’s CosMc menu leak sparks excitement as tweet goes viral

A new restaurant in a Chicago suburb seems to be a McDonald’s secret subsidiary. In the Bolingbrook suburb, CosMc, the restaurant’s seemingly spinoff chain, seems to have arrived, as pictures posted on social media show the new eatery under construction.

Locals have noticed that the McDonald’s franchise is getting ready to open a new “small format,” or small-to-no dining room, in Bolingbrook, Illinois, despite the company having made no formal announcements.

According to CNBC, Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald's, discussed the concept on the company's summer second-quarter results call in July 2023. Regarding this, he said,

“CosMc's is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality."

Recently, after visiting the brand-new fast-food restaurant, Iman Jalali, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user, uploaded images of the leaked menu on the social media platform.

He wrote,

“McDonald’s is launching a new concept and I was just there and grabbed pics of a whole new menu of items never been offered before.”

The tweet further read,

“It’s not open yet and there was a full team of actors in the drive thru filing a commercial so the menu was up and I was able to snap a few pics from afar."

Once the pictures became public, netizens flocked to the comment section to show their excitement.

Netizens show excitement as McDonald’s CosMc’s menu has been leaked online

McDonald’s new leaked menu has sent the fans into a frenzy (Image via Facebook / Scott Fredrickson)

During a July 2023 earnings call, Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald's, hinted at a fresh spinoff idea that the USA-based restaurant business would shortly introduce. The new eateries would be called CosMc's, a small-format idea with all McDonald's characteristics but its distinct personality.

According to sources like Eater, Kempczinski stated in July,

“A big reason that we can now look at [small formats] is because of the growth that’s happened with the digital and delivery where you don’t necessarily need the big dining rooms that you needed in our traditional restaurants”.

The restaurant's opening date and other details are still under wraps, but Kempczinski is rumored to have stated that the restaurant would open in early 2024. It appears that the business intends to test the restaurants in a minimal setting, although additional information is anticipated to be disclosed in December 2023. However, the menu has already been made public.

A range of drinks, sandwiches, and baked products are featured on the leaked menu of the brand. Several beverage options include frappes, brews, iced teas, and slushes. They also have their own unique "Signature Galactic Boosts".

Additionally, fruity drinks with trademarks like Island Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Pick-Me-Up Punch, Berry Hibiscus Sour-Ade, and Blueberry Ginger Boost have also been included.

Moreover, the menu comprises two sandwich options: the Spicy Queso Sandwich and the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich. The menu images also feature a selection of baked items and soft-serve ice cream.

The entire menu and the restaurant pictures were uploaded on X by Iman Jalali. As soon as the photos went viral, they sparked excitement among the netizens who flooded the post's comment section with their opinion regarding the entire thing.

However, McDonald’s did not officially confirm the news. The chain also did not reply to NBC Chicago's requests for comment immediately.