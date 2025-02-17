Peeps releases new Sweet Marshmallow Milk: All you need to know about the limited-time Easter treat

Peeps has partnered with Promised Land Dairy to introduce new Sweet Marshmallow Milk right in time before Easter. As per a report published in Food and Wine, the brand shared the information about this collaboration on February 12. This limited-time Easter offering will be available at select grocery stores till April 20, 2025.

The marshmallow confectionery brand is known for its Easter offerings, and now it has joined collaborative hands with Promised Land Dairy to offer fans a sweet dairy refreshment.

Peeps Sweet Marshmallow Milk is the first-ever collaboration project of Promised Land

The limited-edition Peeps X Promised Land drink combines milk with the sweetness of marshmallow. As per the press release published in Business Wire, this Sweet Marshmallow Milk is the first-ever collaboration project of Promised Land in its 38 years of history.

Heather Foitek, VP of Marketing and Sales of LALA U.S., the holding company of Promised Land Dairy, shared her thoughts in the following words:

“Promised Land Dairy is dedicated to crafting the most delicious milk flavors daily. We're thrilled to introduce exciting new seasonal varieties to our premium lineup.”

She continued:

“PEEPS® has been the perfect partner in this limited-time product. Our only concern now is if parents will leave any for the kids or the Easter bunny…it’s just that good!”

Peeps has already marked its calendar with multiple offerings for this Easter. This milk is another addition to the list. On this occasion, Brand Manager for the company, Caitlin Servian, stated:

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring the magic of PEEPS® to fans beyond the Easter basket, and this collaboration with Promised Land Dairy does just that.”

She further added:

“PEEPS® Sweet Marshmallow Milk captures the signature sweet marshmallow flavor fans know and love in a whole new way, making it the perfect addition to Easter celebrations this season.”

What is Peeps planning for Easter 2025?

Over the years, the brand has earned the title of marshmallows and Easter specialist. The firm has built this reputation by consistently delivering unique Easter baskets every year. This year is no exception and the label is ready with a few collaborations and six new flavors, which are:

Tropical Punch Flavored Bunnies

Chocolate Pudding Flavored Bunnies

Breyers Cookies and Cream Flavored Chicks

Cinnamon Churro Flavored Chicks

Strawberry Flavored Delights Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Apart from this partnership with Promised Land, the brand has also collaborated with Hello Kitty and Friends. The new collaboration is bringing beauty and bath products, dropping on February 17.

What are some other offerings from Promised Land?

Founded in 1987 in Floresville, Texas, Promised Land Dairy is known for its dairy products. Apart from their whole milk, Promised Land Dairy offers two flavored milk options: Midnight Chocolate and Very Berry Strawberry varieties. Now with Sweet Marshmallow Milk, the dairy brand is expanding its portfolio.

The specific pricing information for Sweet Marshmallow Milk is not available on the web. Given that it is a limited-time offering, the price may vary at different retailers. Interested buyers are advised to check their nearby grocery stores for availability.

