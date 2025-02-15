How to get nearly 2,000 pounds of Tillamook’s award-winning cheese for free? Contest details explored

Tillamook, an American dairy brand, is giving away a boatload of its award-winning cheese to one lucky customer. The brand commenced its operations on February 13, 1909, and is celebrating its 116th anniversary. To mark this event, the company has announced the Cheese Sweepstakes, where the grand prize is 1909 pounds of cheese.

One lucky winner will receive 100 pounds of cheese delivered to their home. Additionally, the winner will get coupons equivalent to 1,809 pounds of cheese.

Entries began on February 13 and will remain open until February 20. The winner will be randomly selected on February 21, 2025. Participation in the event does not require the purchase of any Tillamook products.

Tillamook's Cheese Sweepstakes: Participation process, eligibility, and other details

In 1909, local dairy farmers formed a cooperative under the name of Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) to improve the quality and distribution of their dairy products. Now, to honor its formation day, Tillamook has launched this free cheese lucky draw. The official page of the contest reads the following:

At exactly 9:05 AM on February 13, 1909, our founding farmers formed the Tillamook co-op. To celebrate 116 years of going overboard for dairy, we’re giving one lucky dairy lover a boatload of cheese. Well, 1,909 lbs of cheese, to be exact.

It continues:

Enter to win now through February 20th.

How to participate in the Cheese Sweepstakes?

To mark an entry in the event one has to go through the following process:

Visit the web page https://www.tillamook.com/boatload-of-cheese.

Upon scrolling down, a form will appear asking the user personal details like name, email address, and ZIP code.

After filling in the details, one has to agree to the official rule of the contest by ticking the box. This has to be followed by pressing the submit button.

If the website displays an error, it is advised to retry after a few minutes.

Who is eligible to participate?

Only legal U.S. residents, living in 50 states of the nation, can apply for the Sweepstakes. The applicant must be above 18 years of age. However, for the residents of Alabama and Nebraska this limit is 19, and for those living in Mississippi, the minimum age limit is 21.

Residents of U.S. territories and possessions cannot participate in this Sweepstakes. Besides, the present as well as former employees of Tillamook and their immediate family members cannot enter the contest.

What do the winners get?

The first 15,000 qualified participants will get a free coupon for the Tillamook Cheese product worth up to $6.00. The grand prize winner will receive 100 pounds of cheese with an estimated retail value of $1,200, as well as 1,809 pounds of cheese in the form of vouchers.

Each coupon is worth up to $6. These coupons will expire six months after being issued to the winner.

Each voucher can only be redeemed once on one purchase that costs $6 or less. If a coupon is used on a product for less than $6, it will be void, and no difference value can be claimed for that.

TCCA keeps the right to review all applications and declare the winner. For further information, check the official website.

