Caulipower launches new frozen Dill Pickle Pizza: All you need to know

Caulipower, a U.S. based brand renowned for its healthy alternative food options, has introduced a new frozen Dill Pickle Pizza. The company, known for launching the first cauliflower crust pizza, announced the release of what it claims to be the "FIRST & ONLY" frozen Dill Pickle Pizza on February 4, 2025.

The ready-to-eat frozen pizza is gluten-free and uses a cauliflower crust, replacing a wheat flour base. Priced at $9.99, the pizza is available exclusively at Whole Foods for the first quarter of the year.

Caulipower's frozen Dill Pickle Pizza features a stone-fired cauliflower crust

The brand's pizza crust is made with cauliflower, rice flour, water, starch extracted from corn and tapioca, a mix of vegetable oils, egg, baking powder, xanthan Gum, yeast, vinegar, sugar, and salt. The combination of these items creates a gluten-free pizza base, which then gets baked in a stone-fired method for a "restaurant-style" taste.

For the sauce, Caulipower uses water, pickle brine, and seasoning. Where the seasoning of the pizza comprises, milk, whey, butter, onion powder, spices, granulated garlic, cane sugar(less than 2%), and salt. The next layer is made with parmesan and mozzarella cheese (part-skim) topped with dried dill.

The brand describes the pizza on its website as follows:

"Our new Dill Pickle Pizza is a bold reimagining of classic comfort food, featuring a tangy blend of creamy béchamel sauce infused with dill pickle brine, roasted garlic, melty mozzarella, and a sprinkle of fresh dill—all atop our #1 cauliflower pizza crust."

The description continues:

"Crispy, savory, and bursting with flavor, this pizza brings together innovation and indulgence in every bite."

Cooking instructions and nutritional value of the pizza

The pack of frozen Dill Pickle Pizza comes with cooking instructions which are as follows:

It is advised to preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit before placing the pizza.

Now, take the pizza out of the pack and remove the overwrap as well.

Put the pizza inside the oven directly and let it cook for 10-12 minutes.

Remove the pizza once its cheese turns golden brown and the crust becomes crispy.

It is important to note that the temperature provided in the cooking instructions is applicable when pizza is placed inside the oven directly from the freezer. If it is out for a while, adjust the temperature and time accordingly.

Nutritional value of Caulipower's Dill Pickle Pizza (Image via eatcaulipower.com)

The backside of the pizza box displays the nutritional value of this Dill Pickle Pizza. A pack contains two servings, where half a pizza forms a single serving.

A single serving or 1/2 pizza weighs 160 g and contains 400 calories and 14 g of protein. The fat and carbohydrate content per serving is 17 g and 49 g, respectively.

What Caulipower brand stands for?

The brand is known for offering frozen ready-to-eat healthier alternatives. The brand claims to make better-for-you versions of comfort foods. The brand's mission reads:

"At CAULIPOWER, our mission is to make this dream a reality. By revolutionizing the use of vegetables in our food, eating healthy no longer has to be a compromise."

For those who want to enjoy pizza but can't process gluten, Caulipower offers a range of ready-to-eat gluten-free pizzas. Other variants include pepperoni, buffalo-style chicken, margherita, etc.

