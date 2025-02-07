"How about we just unrelease this": Netizens give mixed reaction to Pizza Hut releasing ‘Ramen Pizza’ in Japan

Pizza Hut Japan recently unveiled its latest creation: Ramen Pizza, blending ramen toppings with a crispy pizza base. The dish, inspired by Jiro-style ramen, features thick noodles, pork back fat, red ramen flavor, cha shu pork, and soy sauce-infused broth layered over cheese and garlic. While the limited-edition item has intrigued some, reactions online range from curiosity to disbelief, with one viral tweet pleading,

“How about we just unrelease this.”

Expand Tweet

Social media responses highlight a sharp divide. Supporters praised the innovation, with comments like:

“Japan stays ahead of the food game. Meanwhile, America is still arguing about pineapple on pizza.” commented one user.

“I want to try this haha.” tweeted another.

While the limited release has fueled curiosity, global fans expressed frustration.

“Booking a flight as we speak,” joked one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Others compared it favorably to ongoing debates about pineapple on pizza, noting:

“It’s still less controversial than pineapple pizza.” said one user.

However, critics questioned the practicality and taste.

“Whose idea was this? I just wanna talk,” wrote one user alongside a Walking Dead meme.

Another argued,

“Worst pizza ever the ramen will just fall off 😭😭” replied another one.

"They have gone too far" tweeted one user.

"That'll be a no for me" wrote another.

Breaking down the ‘ramen pizza’

The Ramen Pizza aims to replicate the hearty experience of a Jiro-style ramen bowl. According to Pizza Hut Japan’s Instagram announcement, the pizza starts with a crispy crust topped with pork bone broth sauce, thick noodles, and custom-made cha shu pork.

Gouda and mozzarella cheeses, along with minced back fat and garlic, complete the fusion. Customers can customize orders with extra garlic or opt for set meals, including a “Lighten the Guilt Set” with oolong tea.

Why Jiro-style ramen inspired the dish

This ramen pizza is inspired by Jiro-style ramen (Image via X/@Pizza_Hut_Japan)

Jiro-style ramen, known for its generous portions of soy sauce, cabbage, and fatty pork, has cultivated a dedicated fanbase called “Jirolians.” Pizza Hut’s version mirrors this approach, piling toppings like red ramen seasoning, garlic sauce, and cabbage onto the pizza.

The chain claims the combination creates a “ramen-style devouring” experience, though the practicality of eating noodles on pizza remains a point of contention, as pointed out by many netizens.

Limited availability—and mixed accessibility

Offers available with the pizza ramen (Image via X/@Pizza_Hut_Japan)

The Ramen Pizza is currently exclusive to Japan, priced at 2,350 yen ($15.44) standalone or 2,540 yen ($16.69) with a drink. Those who want it with a side-set including chicken and fries can avail it for 3,880 yen ($25.49). This follows Pizza Hut’s history of region-specific launches, such as the Mentaiko Mayo Pizza or Eel Pizza.

Pizza Hut’s Ramen Pizza underscores Japan’s appetite for bold culinary fusions, from matcha-infused burgers to sake-flavored KitKats. While the dish’s success remains uncertain, it has already achieved its goal: sparking conversation. As debates over pineapple pizza persist globally, Japan’s latest experiment reminds us that food trends often thrive on surprise—and a dash of controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback