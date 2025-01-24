“You put 99 grams of sugar in one can”- Internet reacts as AriZona Iced Tea seemingly trolls Netflix over their subscription price rise

On January 23, 2025, AriZona Iced Tea seemingly trolled Netflix over the platform's subscription price rise. The beverage company reposted a tweet by @DiscussingFilm, which stated that Netflix was raising its prices in the US. The ad-supported tier would now cost $7.99/month, indicating an increase of $1/month, while the premium tier would cost $24.99/month, with an increase of $2/month.

Reposting the tweet, the beverage company wrote:

"AriZona Iced Tea is still 99 cents."

Garnering over 24 million views since it was tweeted, AriZona Iced Tea's reported dig at Netflix also garnered multiple responses from netizens, who took to X to comment on the same. Calling out the beverage company, an X user tweeted:

"Dawg and you put 99 grams of sugar in one can. PLEASE MAKE A DIET VERSION OF THE SPARKLING TEAS PLEASE."

Some users pointed out that the company has expensive variants as well.

"No it’s not. I got places selling for $1.25-$1.50 still buy it tho," an X user commented.

"Explain the cans with $1.29 on them," another user mentioned.

"They are also like $2 a can on their website," a netizen stated.

"This isn't true here in Columbus, OH. Anywhere I go for a can it's more than $1.60," one other said.

Meanwhile, some netizens commented in agreement with AriZona Iced Tea's alleged statement regarding the streaming platform.

"These streaming services are making the EXACT same mistake that the cable providers and the dish providers made: raising rates and alienating customers. EVERY time you raise your rates you LOSE CUSTOMERS as a result of it. It's called 'Shooting yourself in the foot!'" an X user tweeted.

"Can you start a streaming service immediately?" a netizen asked.

"I've had Netflix for several years. When I read about the rate increase I dropped them Tuesday night," another netizen commented

Netflix added 19 million new subscribers in the final quarter of 2024

According to a report by The New York Times dated January 21, 2025, Netflix had 302 million global subscribers and an annual operating income of more than $10 billion at the end of 2024.

The publication mentioned that the streaming platform's income and subscriber base increased in recent months, with Squid Game's season 2 being one of their "most-watched original series seasons" and Carry-On becoming one of the platform's Top 10 most-viewed movies. Additionally, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight and the NFL games on Christmas Day contributed to the positive numbers.

The New York Times report mentions:

"Netflix added 19 million new subscribers in the final quarter of the year, its biggest rise in a single quarter yet. Revenue jumped 16 percent in the latest quarter, and net income rose to $1.87 billion."

Additionally, co-chief executive officer of the streaming platform, Greg Peters, mentioned on a call with investors on January 21, 2025:

“No single title drives our acquisition or engagement. It’s really the whole service that’s working that delivered the upside that we saw this quarter.”

The upcoming highlights for Netflix in 2025 include new seasons of Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game. Additionally, the streaming platform will feature 52 weeks of WWE programming as well as John Mulaney's new talk show, among other new films and series.

